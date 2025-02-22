The Office Plotline That Convinced Steve Carell To Return For The Finale

When Steve Carell left "The Office," it felt very much like one of the last nails in the series' coffin. While the show took a marked turn for the worse after Carell's departure, "The Office" had been struggling to recapture the magic of its earlier seasons for a while before its star bowed out at the end of the seventh season. As such, while it was bittersweet to see Michael go, it was understandable from Carell's point of view. The actor had become a huge star in the wake of the show's success, especially with several movie hits propelling his rise. Therefore, clinging on to a series that was starting to show signs of a decline didn't seem like the best move. So, Steve Carell left "The Office" on April 28, 2011 in the emotional two-part episode "Goodbye, Michael," and after that, the series was never the same — hardly surprising, seeing as Carell and his beloved bumbling boss was the centerpiece of the entire show.

Some have claimed that Carell didn't really want to leave "The Office," but a change in executive leadership at NBC might have led to a miscommunication that left the actor feeling unwanted. The man himself, however, has claimed that he was "ready to go" at the time, telling The Office Ladies Podcast that "the timing was right, I think for everybody." Whatever the case, Michael's departure certainly seemed as though it wrapped up the character's story in resolute terms, with Michael leaving for Colorado alongside the love of his life, Holly (Amy Ryan) and getting the happy ending he deserved.

As such, it makes sense that Carell was hesitant to return to the show he'd left behind when it came time for "The Office" series finale. But return he did. Why? Well, it was less about Michael and more about the show as a whole.