Pam's Famous Dunder Mifflin Watercolor Painting From The Office Is A Lie

The "Business School" episode was important for the character arcs of Pam and Michael, but also their relationship. In season three of "The Office" we begin to see a more confident Pam Beesly. Though she has reunited with her ex-fiancé Roy (David Denman), she's reluctant to fall back into old habits, even after Roy tells her she had "the prettiest art of all the art."

The problem is almost nobody else from the office showed up to help bolster Pam's confidence, with the exception of Oscar and his snooty boyfriend Gil. That is until Michael Scott arrives. The moment is endearing and signaled a deepening of their friendship.

But the episode is about the growth of Michael Scott on his own too. Michael has a lot of bad days in "The Office" but this might be one of his worst. The episode is named "Business School" because temp Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) invites Michael to speak at his college business class. Although honored at first, Michael realizes he's there to discuss the failing business model of the paper industry.

Dunder Mifflin represents who Michael Scott is, so the students in Ryan's business class might as well have been attacking Michael himself. He's forced to face the crumbling reality of the paper industry as he knows it.

Despite this, Michael still races across town to make it to Pam's art show, one of only two co-workers to do so (Oscar being the other). Once there, Michael gushes over Pam's art, a gesture that moves Pam to tears. It revealed a rare side of Michael that we would slowly begin to see more of in future episodes.

How important was the painting to the show? The last shot of the entire series is a flashback to Michael hanging Pam's watercolor in the Dunder Mifflin office. But here's the thing: It's not actually a painting.