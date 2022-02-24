The Office Gag That Jenna Fischer Fought To Cut Would've Changed The Finale

On the subject of tearjerking office moments, the scene guaranteed to bring on the sniffles is the introduction of Pam's portrait, back in "Business School" in the third season. After inviting her co-workers to see her art show, Pam only gets criticism from Oscar, hollow compliments from her boyfriend, Roy, and a long list of no-shows — until Michael shows up to turn the tide. Sincerely awed by her artwork, Michael is especially taken by her watercolor of the Dunder Mifflin office building, which gets him choked up and prompts him to say he's proud of her.

Don't grab the tissues quite yet, because the emotional moment doesn't end there. Pam hugs her boss and this touching moment comes back around in the series finale, a whopping six seasons later. (In a way, it never quite left our minds because Michael hangs the watercolor in the office and we catch a glimpse of it every so often.) But when the show finally comes to its bittersweet close, Pam makes sure to take the painting on her way out, a memento of the hope and goodness that came out of her time at Dunder Mifflin. The closing shots of "The Office" flashback to season three, when Michael first hung the painting beside his office.

In case it isn't obvious, that watercolor is of major emotional importance to the audience and the characters — which is what makes this story from Fischer so distressing. In an alternate universe, we don't get this callback because Erin destroys the painting in season 6, as a throwaway gag. The double whammy of the painting being wrecked and Pam's honeymoon being interrupted isn't even the end of this almost-tragedy. Fischer added:

"There's another deleted scene where [Erin] asks Kelly to help her fix it, and Kelly is like, 'Oh yeah, I can do watercolor.' But what Kelly does is she like adds a rainbow and a sunshine. But the painting is still totally melty. And then in the end, Erin calls Pam on her honeymoon and says she ruined it. And Pam has this line where she says, 'You know what? I will be mad at you about ruining my painting when I get back. Stop calling me. Tell people to stop calling us.'"