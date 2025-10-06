James Bond Requirements Explained By 007 Casting Director

James Bond is now owned by Amazon, and that puts the beloved franchise in truly uncharted territory. When the announcement was first made, fans were understandably wary. But Amazon has since hired the perfect director for James Bond 26 in Denis Villeneuve, the French Canadian visionary who has more than proved his worth over the last decade. He'll now have a say in who dons the tux and becomes the seventh official James Bond actor, a major responsibility that's likely not lost on the self-confessed Bond superfan. He will, of course, have to ensure that his Amazon overlords are happy with his choice, but one person who almost certainly won't be involved in this crucial process is Debbie McWilliams, who for more than 40 years served as casting director on the James Bond saga.

Beginning in 1981, McWilliams has been guiding the casting process for one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema, helping to select actors for Bond villains, Bond "girls," and supporting characters. But her biggest responsibility was casting 007 himself, which during her tenure she did three times by contributing to the casting of Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Alongside former Bond custodians and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, McWilliams was responsible for selecting the James Bond actors we all now know as major stars.

Now, with Amazon calling the shots, that casting process will look a lot different, but that doesn't mean McWilliams doesn't have some advice for her successors. The casting director, who is now retired, gave the Radio Times an inside look at the typical 007 casting process, discussing the "back and forth and discussion" that would occur whenever a new actor was put forward. "I can't impose my will too strongly — although I try to," she said, before confirming that it was ultimately Broccoli and Wilson that had "the final say." Without them on board, Amazon and Villeneuve would do well to pay attention to McWilliams' experience and her requirements for casting Bond.