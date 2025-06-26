Amazon Has Hired The Perfect Director For James Bond 26 (But There's One Issue)

Wow. Nearly four years after Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond came to a definitive end in "No Time to Die," we finally have a director for the next 007 film, and somehow, the filmmaker on deck is one of Hollywood's boldest visionaries. Academy Award-nominated director Denis Villeneuve is officially at the helm of "James Bond 26," and to think he's already boasting a filmography that includes beloved intellectual properties such as "Blade Runner" and "Dune." To add Bond to his resume truly is the ultimate flex.

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed the news to Variety, with Denis Villeneuve himself sharing his official statement, now that he is set to define the next generation of 007, which will likely be expanded upon beyond the big screen motion picture events and into the world of streaming:

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."

Following the announcement earlier this year that Amazon had taken full creative control over the James Bond franchise, bringing in Denis Villeneuve is an undeniable win for the franchise. Given the overall mixed-to-negative response to the Amazon takeover (yours truly was particularly not pleased), having one of the best filmmakers in the world at the helm will certainly bring some much-needed goodwill amidst all the cynicism that film enthusiasts have expressed now that the streaming age will impact what was one of the definitive exclusively theatrical intellectual properties in pop culture history. But before we celebrate any further, there is one major issue amidst this incredible news.