Why Dune: Part Two's Best Director Oscar Snub Is A Crime Against Sci-Fi Cinema

The nominations for Best Director at the Academy Awards have always been a big deal. This category helps highlight some of the best artistic minds in the industry, especially those who have repeatedly demonstrated mastery over their craft. Take a look at last year's nominations for Best Director: Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer"), Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall"), Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things"), and Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest"). While Nolan's eventual win for "Oppenheimer" was more than deserved, every other entry within this category underlines a strong directorial ethos, without which their respective cinematic visions would have been impossible.

This year's nominations for Best Director at the 97th Academy Awards also highlight stellar directors: Sean Baker for "Anora," Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist," James Mangold for "A Complete Unknown," Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance," and Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez" (you can check out the full list of nominees here). However, there is a gaping void here in the shape of one Denis Villeneuve, who gifted us with an epic, sweeping follow-up to his 2021 movie "Dune" this year. "Dune: Part Two" crossed several box office milestones after its release in March 2024, and the spice kept flowing for quite some time while garnering positive reactions from critics and audiences alike. Even if we ignore its performance on the financial front, the second installment in the "Dune" saga is nothing short of a cinematic triumph — a labor of love that has borne fruit.

Although "Dune: Part Two" bagged five nominations (including Best Picture, Cinematography, and Sound), the Best Director snub stings, especially if you consider that Villeneuve was also not nominated in the category for his work on his previous "Dune."