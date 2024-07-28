Dune's Source Material Proved Worthless When It Came To Riding Sandworms

Frank Herbert's "Dune" is one of the most celebrated and influential science fiction novels of all time, a dauntingly complex narrative that tackles many different themes, ideas, and tones — with the story getting weirder and weirder as time goes on.

It is a book long considered to be impossible to adapt because of how dense it is and how fantastical many of its concepts are. Despite the simplicity of the main story, the worldbuilding is detailed and layered (and no movie adaptation has fully captured this), and bringing this world to life requires extensive use of special effects. Still, as detailed as Herbert is in many of his universe's elements, particularly the ecology of Arrakis and how that entire world works, there are many important aspects that are left surprisingly vague in the books. Whether it's the ornithopter or every other spaceship having bizarre descriptions that are immediately striking and unique yet vague enough to spark the imagination of illustrators and readers everywhere, or a key element of the book that is left rather open: wormriding.

Wormriding is an integral part of the first "Dune" book. It is the moment Paul fully becomes one of the Fremen, kickstarting his rise to power and eventual conquest of the universe. It is also the moment we fully realize what desert power is. Above all, this is just a very cool scene that seems impossible to bring to the screen. Making matters worse, it's not really described by Herbert.

"In the book, it's just written, 'and then Paul rides the worm,'" "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly, "With no real clues of how a Fremen will actually jump onto a sandworm, this great beast with high speed and tremendous power."