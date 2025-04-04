One James Bond Actor's Run Was A Mixed Bag — Which Is Exactly Why He Needs One Final Movie

Whether we like it or not, we'll soon be confronted by some sort of James Bond media onslaught. With Amazon finally wresting the 007 franchise from longtime custodians Barabara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the company is surely preparing some sort of shared on-screen universe, which will almost certainly include multiple James Bond spin-off series and films. The thought of the longest-running cinematic property being fed into the streaming machine to be wrung for all it's worth isn't exactly the most enticing proposition for fans. Indeed, this was seemingly part of the reason Broccoli took so long to relinquish control of the franchise, with the former Bond producer reportedly having recoiled at the mention of the word "content." Now, with Broccoli and Wilson out of the way, Amazon is free to do whatever it wishes with the Bond saga.

Advertisement

While many fans have reacted to the idea of Bond spin-offs in the same way Broccoli blanched at the "C" word, there is one popular idea for such a spin-off which might actually be a good one: Old Man Bond. If you pay any attention to the discourse surrounding the James Bond franchise, you'll no doubt have heard about this idea, which would essentially see former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan return to the role he left behind after 2002's "Die Another Day." As is to be expected, the internet is teeming with takes on the subject, with many fans fervently arguing against the concept. It's not hard to see why, either. Bringing back the man who fronted what is almost universally acknowledged as the worst Bond movie ever made? Well, that might just be the worst idea since snuffing out Daniel Craig's grounded spy with a barrage of missile fire in "No Time to Die."

Advertisement

But the more you think about a new Brosnan-led Bond film, the more appealing it sounds. In fact, the very reason many would argue that he should never come near 007 again is exactly the reason he absolutely should.