5 James Bond Spin-Offs That Could Happen After The Amazon Deal

It feels sacrilegious to imagine the development of any James Bond film without ambassadors Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at the helm, but as of today, the future of James Bond has been placed solely within the oversight of Amazon MGM Studios. There are a whole number of consequences that come with this decision. It ensures that there will be another Bond film down the line, sooner than later probably, but at the same time, it will be one whose creative decisions will likely be made based on algorithmic trends instead of being filtered through the interests and taste of people who have shepherded these movies for decades. What's even worse is now that 007 is fully under Amazon's control, that means there's no more holdouts on the prospects of greenlighting spin-offs galore.

Amazon has technically tested the waters already with "007: Road to a Million," a reality adventure competition series that basically slaps the Bond skin on top of "The Amazing Race." It also featured Brian Cox as a villainous figure known as The Controller, who leads the contestants to a great fortune. And Bond spin-offs go even further back with the often-forgotten animated series "James Bond Jr.," which aired for a single season in 1991.

Unlike something like "Star Wars," a franchise way too open-world to focus on the Skywalkers for the rest of its life, the idea of branching off from a character that has solely been thrilling audiences on the big screen for over six decades in favor of more streaming "content" is pretty disheartening. But it doesn't matter what I think. It's gonna happen anyway, so let's brainstorm about what could come out of this historic changing of the guard.

I just want to make it very clear that these are all terrible ideas that should never see the light of day, but if I've learned anything from this industry, it's that studios will make just about anything if it means mining an existing IP for all its worth. So let's get started.