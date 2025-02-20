5 James Bond Spin-Offs That Could Happen After The Amazon Deal
It feels sacrilegious to imagine the development of any James Bond film without ambassadors Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at the helm, but as of today, the future of James Bond has been placed solely within the oversight of Amazon MGM Studios. There are a whole number of consequences that come with this decision. It ensures that there will be another Bond film down the line, sooner than later probably, but at the same time, it will be one whose creative decisions will likely be made based on algorithmic trends instead of being filtered through the interests and taste of people who have shepherded these movies for decades. What's even worse is now that 007 is fully under Amazon's control, that means there's no more holdouts on the prospects of greenlighting spin-offs galore.
Amazon has technically tested the waters already with "007: Road to a Million," a reality adventure competition series that basically slaps the Bond skin on top of "The Amazing Race." It also featured Brian Cox as a villainous figure known as The Controller, who leads the contestants to a great fortune. And Bond spin-offs go even further back with the often-forgotten animated series "James Bond Jr.," which aired for a single season in 1991.
Unlike something like "Star Wars," a franchise way too open-world to focus on the Skywalkers for the rest of its life, the idea of branching off from a character that has solely been thrilling audiences on the big screen for over six decades in favor of more streaming "content" is pretty disheartening. But it doesn't matter what I think. It's gonna happen anyway, so let's brainstorm about what could come out of this historic changing of the guard.
I just want to make it very clear that these are all terrible ideas that should never see the light of day, but if I've learned anything from this industry, it's that studios will make just about anything if it means mining an existing IP for all its worth. So let's get started.
Q Branch
Tagline: Saving the world, many expensive gadgets at a time.
Possibly the least offensive route Amazon could take is exploring the inner-workings of Q Branch, the research and development agency of the British Secret Service from which Bond gets all of his cool gadgetry. If the company is going to build out the Bond universe, it would make sense for them to do a show revolving around an agency we're familiar with, with characters such as M and the other agents at MI6. But Q Branch holds some interesting opportunities.
There are a few approaches to a universe-extending show like this. You could stay relatively straightforward and go the route of something like "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." or "Torchwood," in which we see the inner lives of different gadget engineers living their lives as they build contraptions for Bond's missions. With that said, however, Q Branch could take another direction into more light-hearted territory in the vein of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," taking place within the world of 007 but with a humorous bent towards the behind the scenes antics. Either way, it would be a pretty sad series considering all of the hard work these engineers go through would come back to them broken beyond repair.
The Moneypenny Diaries
Tagline: Secretaries get it done.
For about 50 years, Miss Moneypenny either sat behind a desk as M's secretary or could be found throughout MI6 headquarters. She trades some flirty romantic banter with Bond and then we don't really see her again until the next 007 adventure. But by the time we get to "Skyfall," Naomie Harris' interpretation in the Daniel Craig era is not only presented with a first name in Eve, but she's shown to be a participant out in the field, actively helping Bond on his missions. It's a character development that continues into "Spectre" and "No Time to Die."
Among the many potential spin-offs, there's some precedent to giving Moneypenny her own show. In the mid 2000s, author Samantha Weinberg, under the pseudonym Kate Westbrook, wrote an officially licensed trilogy of books in the UK called "The Moneypenny Diaries." Within its pages are stories that both fill in the gaps between other Bond adventures, as well as the recollection of her own. Sure, why not? You know it's coming.
Felix Leiter: The Origin of Bond's Best Friend
Tagline: See how a lasting bond began.
If Bond is ever in a pinch, there's a good chance he'll procure some assistance from CIA operative and best bud, Felix Leiter. The American ally has been played by a number of actors like Jack Lord, David Hedison, and Jeffrey Wright (among many others), and at the same time has met many fates, one of which inspired one of the darkest Bond films to date in "License to Kill."
Now to pose the question every 007 fan has been wanting to ask for decades: Just how did Felix come to join the CIA? I'm glad you asked. Bond and Felix make real magic together, so we're just gonna start by not doing that. The series will follow the trademarks of most traditional American action streaming programs and ignore the series' inherent British flavor.
I'm thinking we build up a tragic backstory in which he's nearly devoured by sharks on vacation. He'll think about it a lot. He'll find value in his work and the team he's surrounded by, but will ultimately feel a lingering loneliness that only a British secret agent best friend could occupy. In the interim, Felix will become close with a fellow agent with a lumbering build who not only betrays him a few seasons in, but a cruel accident will eventually transform him into the henchman known as Jaws.
There will be moments here and there throughout Felix's first few years where he catches a glimpse of the new Bond in proximity to a case he's working on, until they eventually spend an episode or two together in the final season.
007 Chances to be a Bond Girl
Tagline: Do you have what it takes to seduce 007?
Bond already has one reality show under his belt with "One in a Million," so what's the harm of adding another one to the roster? Among the many staples within the 007 franchise, one of the most memorable roles you could have is that of a Bond girl. Whether a one-off shag, partner-in-crime, or romantic hopeful cut down in the line of duty, it's a franchise badge of honor.
Imagine something along the lines of the VH1 reality competition series "Scream Queens," in which 10 acting contestants had to go through a number of horror-related games and challenges to see who had what it takes to play a trap participant in the then-upcoming "Saw VI." On "007 Chances to be a Bond Girl," actors, models, and TikTok stars can have their own shot at being side by side with Bond himself on the screen, complete with a cheeky double entendre of a name.
The winner will be promised a significant role in an upcoming Bond adventure. It will be filmed but left on the cutting room floor for creative reasons.
J.W. Pepper: Louisiana Lawman
Tagline: Crime doesn't pay in his bayou.
We all knew this one was coming, folks. I mean, how could you forget the coveted role of Sheriff J.W. Pepper, a loud and casually racist lawman of the Louisiana State Police? The character, played by the late Clifton James, has only made two appearances throughout the 007 films with "Live and Let Die" followed by "The Man with the Golden Gun" as the comic relief to Roger Moore's Bond. Is this an outdated character whose outdated sense of humor should be left in the early '70s? You betcha. But when it comes to franchising, just about any excuse can be made to bring them back reborn.
You might envision a top-to-bottom reboot that shows how Pepper came to be Sheriff and therefore encounter Bond, but I'm thinking we go for a full procedural sequel series. After experiencing the rush of the corkscrew jump in "Golden Gun," Pepper returns home, still committed to upholding the law, but with adventure in his heart. In order to be a true Pepper, you need to be ready to hop in and take charge of a situation you have nothing to do with — and with style.
No longer is Pepper the bumbling, unkempt sheriff, but a groomed lawman with an edge. With brother-in-law Billy Bob and his speedboat by his side, no one can escape the justice that Pepper, the Doomsday Machine, is bringing. Make trouble in his bayou at your own risk.