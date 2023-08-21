The James Bond Plot That Moonraker Actor Richard Kiel Refused To Film

For a long time, "Moonraker" was considered by many hardcore James Bond fans as the nadir of the franchise. Based on the third novel in Ian Fleming's 007 series, the film was rushed into production to take advantage of the blockbuster sci-fi craze kicked off by George Lucas' "Star Wars" and Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Like most adaptations of Fleming's work pre-2006's "Casino Royale," the film was a goofy, gadget-laden departure from Fleming's grittier, more grounded books. But for some, "Moonraker" went several steps too far.

From the cheeky references to the aforementioned '70s smashes (particularly punching in a door code with the five-note "Close Encounters" theme) to the laser-gun battle on Hugo Drax's space station, "Moonraker" played like self-parody. And to a degree, it is. But now that we've seen the series successfully course-correct several times over the next four decades, I think you can enjoy "Moonraker" as an over-the-top, unabashedly silly hoot.

Directed by Lewis Gilbert, whose previous Bond assignments "You Only Live Twice" and "The Spy Who Loved Me" rank as two of the franchise's best, "Moonraker" is a maximalist piece of escapism that panders to everything mainstream audiences had come to love about the series. It's got loads of gadgetry, wild set pieces (juiced by eye-popping practical stunts), and one of the top bond girls in Lois Chiles' Holly Goodhead.

Perhaps most importantly, it brings back Richard Kiel's steel-toothed baddie Jaws, who first appeared in "The Spy Who Loved Me." Kiel was, of course, happy to return, but he was less than thrilled with the production's plans for his character.