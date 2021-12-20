Naomie Harris Hopes No Time To Die Isn't Her Last Time Playing Eve Moneypenny [Interview]

This is a big send-off for James Bond. It's Daniel Craig's last outing, and maybe your last outing as Moneypenny?

Oh, don't say that!

Well, I wanted to ask that. We've seen Moneypenny transfer over with different actors playing James Bond, and we saw Judi Dench transfer over as M from Pierce Brosnan to Daniel Craig. Would you like to come back with a new James Bond?

I would love, love, love to come back. Yeah, I love this franchise. I love being part of it. You know, it's a real team effort, and it just feels amazing. As an actor, generally, you're constantly meeting all these wonderful new people, creating these really strong bonds for three, four, five months, and then it's all over, and you never see each other again. So it feels really lonely, but it's been so nice to have this continuity of Bond, this amazing family to be part of. So I'd love to continue to be part of it. It's also revolutionized my career in phenomenal ways, so I have such gratitude and such affection for this franchise.

Your Moneypenny made history too, because we learned more about her than we had in any iteration of the character before. You got to become a field agent, and I feel that there's an opportunity here to maybe team up with Lashana Lynch, maybe coming back and doing some kind of two-hander here.

Well, I like that idea very much. Yes, yes, let's keep that idea going.

Yeah, making history as having the first James Bond spin-off and bringing these two characters back as a secret agent team.

I love that. Oh, my God, what a great idea. Yes, please.

So Moneypenny was a field agent in "Skyfall," but then decided to head back behind the desk. Which did you prefer? Is it more fun getting involved in the action, or is the desk job a little bit more comfortable?

The desk job is way more comfortable, I have to say. When you're doing stunts, there is no way of doing stunts without getting hurt. If you're being thrown against a wall, no matter how much padding they put on you, you always get a few bruises. So it's really stressful doing stunts, because they're so perfectly timed that you have to get them right. Whereas with acting, it's a little more fluid, and if you get it wrong, you just do it again. It's very involved doing stunts, and it requires a lot of training. Lashana Lynch, obviously, and Ana de Armas, as well, they did so much training, months and months of training, before we even started filming. So it is easier to be behind a desk, I have to say.