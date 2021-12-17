The Man Who Fell To Earth First Look: Chiwetel Ejiofor Steps Into David Bowie's Space Shoes

So, what brings Ejiofor's non-Earthling to our humble little planet in "The Man Who Fell to Earth"? Kurtzman and Lumet are keeping that to themselves for now, but confirmed that he sets out looking for Harris' character — a human scientist who has "such extraordinary ability inside of her, but is afraid to engage with the part of herself that can make the world better."

Another big difference between Bowie's movie and Ejiofor's series? The latter wrestles with the daunting problems facing humanity in the present but tells what Kurtzman describes as a "much more uplifting" story. Lumet added:

"I believe in human beings, and I wanted to write about human beings pulling it out, stepping up, and making it through. Because we're pretty cool species. And I believe that if a spaceman came to Earth, he would see all our shenanigans and he would say, 'Wait a minute, you guys are capable of some really beautiful stuff.'"

A sci-fi show with a more optimistic, while still nuanced, take on us humans and our ability to do better could make for a nice change of pace in the modern TV landscape. (Between "Westworld" and "Black Mirror," we're not exactly hurting for sci-fi series with a bleak outlook towards human nature.) Bring it on, I say.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth" debuts on Showtime in 2022.