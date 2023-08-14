Why James Bond Recast Felix Leiter In Goldfinger
Among James Bond movies, "Goldfinger" stands as the film that cemented 007's status as a global icon. Guy Hamilton's 1964 effort has since become known as the blueprint for all future Bond films, establishing longstanding tropes that still define the franchise today. A globe-spanning adventure, "Goldfinger" introduced that gadget-filled Aston Martin DB5 alongside legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore, played by the late Honor Blackman. Then there was that famous laser beam scene, in which Sean Connery's Bond is strapped to a table and forced to await an inexplicably slow death.
But it wasn't just gadgets and Bond girls with dodgy names that "Goldfinger" brought to the table. Richard Maibaum and Paul Dehn's script also introduced more subtle staples to the 007 saga, including an opening sequence seemingly unrelated to the film's main plot and a testy relationship between the titular spy and Desmond Llewelyn's Q that established the pair's dynamic going forward. But one element of "Goldfinger" that's rarely talked about is the fact that it was the first time the character of CIA agent Felix Leiter was recast.
In 1962's "Dr. No," Jack Lord portrayed a young, suave version of Bond's CIA liaison who was almost an American counterpart to Connery's MI6 agent. That version of the character was nowhere to be seen in the follow-up, "From Russia With Love." But Leiter would return for "Goldfinger" in an entirely different form. This time, the character was portrayed by Polish-born Canadian actor Cec Linder, who was almost 10 years Connery's senior, and who played Leiter as more of a bureaucrat from another era. But why the change? Was it just that Guy Hamilton, who replaced "Dr. No" and "From Russia With Love" director Terrence Young, wanted to take the character in a new direction? Or was there more to it?
Lord's out, Linder's in
Modern audiences will be much more familiar with Jeffrey Wright's Felix Leiter, who by the end of Daniel Craig's run as Bond in "No Time To Die" had become about as close a friend as 007 has ever had. Appearing three times as Bond's CIA comrade — more than any other actor in Bond history — Wright has come to somewhat define a role that previously handed off to six different actors, starting with Guy Hamilton's recasting of Leiter in "Goldfinger."
So what started this lesser known Bond tradition? Well, it depends on who you ask. In the book "Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films," Bond scholars Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury write:
"Jack Lord, who had played Felix Leiter in 'Dr. No,' was scheduled to reprise the role [in 'Goldfinger']. Lord had signed a two-picture deal with Broccoli and Saltzman in January 1963 but, according to his agent, wanted 'more money and co-star billing'." Lord did not reprise his role as Leiter."
But that wasn't the end of the whole debacle. As Field and Chowdhury recall, Austin Willis was initially cast to replace Lord as Leiter, while Cec Linder was brought in to portray Mr. Simmons, a Gin Rummy player who's being hustled by Gert Fröbe's Auric Goldfinger during the film's early Miami scenes. However, at the last minute Linder and Willis were told to swap roles, with Linder quoted in the book as stating, "[Willis] had a right to be upset. He got a few days on the picture, but I ended up with 12 weeks." Unfortunately for Linder he, too, would be replaced, with Rik Van Nutter appearing as Leiter the following year in 1965's "Thunderball."
The future of Felix
Sources are scant, but there are reports of Jack Lord providing a different take on why he wasn't brought back. The late actor, who went on to star in CBS's "Hawaii Five-O," from 1965 to 1980, claimed he was indeed approached to return as Felix Leiter in "Goldfinger" but that the contract he was offered was restrictive and wouldn't have allowed him to work on anything else while appearing in the Bond franchise. Whatever the reason for Lord being replaced, his recasting led to a Bond franchise tradition of changing the actor portraying Leiter. As it stands, only David Hedison and Jeffrey Wright have played the role more than once.
Arguably, we're yet to get the definitive Felix Leiter performance, despite Wright's memorable turn in the role across three movies. Even though his Leiter became closer to Bond than any previous version, he still wasn't quite as fleshed out a character as he could have been. At this stage, we still don't know who the next Bond is going to be following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise — only that Taron Egerton won't be appearing as 007. Until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson confirm who'll be stepping into the lead role next, we're unlikely to hear much about whether Felix Leiter will return. But if he does, he will, by default, carry on a franchise tradition by being portrayed by a completely different actor following the death of Wright's version in "No Time To Die."