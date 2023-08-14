Why James Bond Recast Felix Leiter In Goldfinger

Among James Bond movies, "Goldfinger" stands as the film that cemented 007's status as a global icon. Guy Hamilton's 1964 effort has since become known as the blueprint for all future Bond films, establishing longstanding tropes that still define the franchise today. A globe-spanning adventure, "Goldfinger" introduced that gadget-filled Aston Martin DB5 alongside legendary Bond girl Pussy Galore, played by the late Honor Blackman. Then there was that famous laser beam scene, in which Sean Connery's Bond is strapped to a table and forced to await an inexplicably slow death.

But it wasn't just gadgets and Bond girls with dodgy names that "Goldfinger" brought to the table. Richard Maibaum and Paul Dehn's script also introduced more subtle staples to the 007 saga, including an opening sequence seemingly unrelated to the film's main plot and a testy relationship between the titular spy and Desmond Llewelyn's Q that established the pair's dynamic going forward. But one element of "Goldfinger" that's rarely talked about is the fact that it was the first time the character of CIA agent Felix Leiter was recast.

In 1962's "Dr. No," Jack Lord portrayed a young, suave version of Bond's CIA liaison who was almost an American counterpart to Connery's MI6 agent. That version of the character was nowhere to be seen in the follow-up, "From Russia With Love." But Leiter would return for "Goldfinger" in an entirely different form. This time, the character was portrayed by Polish-born Canadian actor Cec Linder, who was almost 10 years Connery's senior, and who played Leiter as more of a bureaucrat from another era. But why the change? Was it just that Guy Hamilton, who replaced "Dr. No" and "From Russia With Love" director Terrence Young, wanted to take the character in a new direction? Or was there more to it?