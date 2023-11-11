Brian Cox Mistakenly Thought 007: Road To A Million Was The New James Bond Movie

If "007: Road to a Million" didn't have the James Bond branding it would be a little less strange than it is. But for some reason, the producers made a global adventure reality competition show and slapped the 007 logo on it, seemingly just because longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson gave the all-clear. Oh, and Brian Cox is also in it.

The "Succession" star acts as a kind of host/games master and presumably some sort of Bond villain figure, overseeing the contestants' struggles with a calm insouciance and adding to their suffering with ever more physically and mentally demanding challenges. But then he's also the one doling out the challenges via cryptic phone calls and suitcase-mounted iPads, so is he supposed to be like M? It's all a bit confusing, especially when you consider the only thing that remotely ties this to James Bond are the exotic locations. Otherwise, it's hard to imagine England's greatest spy traversing the globe just to guess the weight of a tarantula and win £25,000.

It seems I'm not the only one confused. As we all await news about the next Bond installment, Cox just admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he thought he was signing up for the next 007 movie when he said yes to "Road to a Million."