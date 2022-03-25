A James Bond TV Show Is Coming - But It's A Reality Competition Show, Sorry

Amazon has yet to confirm that the winner of the competition will receive anything other than the cash prize — so it's not as if said winner will be the next James Bond on the big screen. There's a whole process for that sort of thing, and it's unlikely to involve a game show. In September 2021, longtime 007 casting director Debbie McWilliams gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly breaking down the Bond casting process. It was somewhat similar in a lot of ways to this competition, but she also mentioned that she wasn't actively searching for a new lead just yet. Instead, "007's Road to a Million" is best thought of as "a Bond-style spin on a race around the world," as Variety calls it.

According to Variety, production on "007's Road to a Million" will begin later this year. Casting is currently in process, but if you think you have what it takes, hopefuls are being invited to send in submissions now and throw their hats in the ring. The outlet also claimed that the concept has been in development for about four years now.

"I first had this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the U.K. Originals team took it to a whole other level," David Glover, founder of 72 Films, told Variety. "To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true."

When the show goes live on Prime Video, it will be available in more than 240 countries and territories. Talk about an international man of mystery.