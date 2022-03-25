A James Bond TV Show Is Coming - But It's A Reality Competition Show, Sorry
In some of the most unexpected entertainment news of the day so far, we've learned there's going to be a James Bond reality series headed to Amazon. But it's not what you might think! We're not about to get some cool documentary following the search for the new Bond. Instead, this is a reality competition series. Yeah, read that again and let it sink in. Variety revealed that Prime Video greenlit "007's Road to a Million," a competition series in which contestants can compete in a "global adventure" to win over $1 million by taking on tests "of intelligence and endurance."
The show will be produced by English production company 72 Films as well as beloved Bond guardians and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in partnership with MGM Television.
According to the outlet, "the show will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win a £1 million ($1.3 million) cash prize. Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, the 'cinematic format' will be a test of intelligence and endurance. In addition to passing physical obstacles, the contestants — who will compete in two-person teams — must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world in order to advance to the next challenge."
How do we solve a problem like Bond?
Amazon has yet to confirm that the winner of the competition will receive anything other than the cash prize — so it's not as if said winner will be the next James Bond on the big screen. There's a whole process for that sort of thing, and it's unlikely to involve a game show. In September 2021, longtime 007 casting director Debbie McWilliams gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly breaking down the Bond casting process. It was somewhat similar in a lot of ways to this competition, but she also mentioned that she wasn't actively searching for a new lead just yet. Instead, "007's Road to a Million" is best thought of as "a Bond-style spin on a race around the world," as Variety calls it.
According to Variety, production on "007's Road to a Million" will begin later this year. Casting is currently in process, but if you think you have what it takes, hopefuls are being invited to send in submissions now and throw their hats in the ring. The outlet also claimed that the concept has been in development for about four years now.
"I first had this idea over three years ago. Dan Grabiner and the U.K. Originals team took it to a whole other level," David Glover, founder of 72 Films, told Variety. "To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true."
When the show goes live on Prime Video, it will be available in more than 240 countries and territories. Talk about an international man of mystery.