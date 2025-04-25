Jude Law's Critically-Acclaimed 2024 Crime Thriller Is Dominating Hulu's Top Charts
One of the most underrated movies of 2024 is storming Hulu's streaming charts. According to FlixPatrol, director Justin Kurzel's "The Order" was the second most streamed film on the service in the U.S. as of April 23, 2025, wedged between "American Idol" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Despite flying under the radar, the Zach Baylin-penned crime thriller boasts an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the movie for its performances and intense story.
"The Order" has Jude Law playing Terry Husk, an FBI agent tasked with bringing down a white supremacist organization that is connected to a series of car heists, bank robberies, counterfeiting scams, and bombings in the 1980s. The group, led by Bob Mathews (Nichols Hoult), is raising funds to overthrow the government and ignite a race war in the United States, and the FBI must (obviously) prevent that from happening.
If the acclaim for his performance is anything to go by, "The Order" might soon be regarded as one of Jude Law's all-time best movies. He plays his stoic, no-nonsense protagonist with hardboiled bravado, delivering one of his gruffest turns to date. What's more, Law looked to a legendary actor and some real-life law enforcement officers for inspiration while bringing his character to life.
A legendary Gene Hackman performance inspired Jude Law's character in The Order
"The Order" is inspired by the true story of a hate group that existed in the 1980s. The organization's members, led by the real-life Bob Mathews, wanted to get rid of the U.S. government as they weren't happy about America's effort in the Vietnam War. The film isn't entirely true-to-life, though, as Jude Law's character is somewhat fictional. As the actor explained to IndieWire:
"[Zach Baylin] made a choice early on to draw on some of the special agents that were involved in the case, but amalgamate them. I was grateful because it gave me an opportunity to develop what Husk needed to influence and steer the story."
Law noted that the creative leeway allowed him to craft his own character — one who is complex and faced with difficult challenges. The British actor also revealed that he turned to performances by the late Gene Hackman for inspiration, especially his outing as Popeye Doyle in "The French Connection." Like Husk, Doyle is a flawed cop who takes a practical approach to fighting crime, but his heart is in the right place. This characterization gives "The Order" a throwback feel, and it's bound to please fans who enjoy the hard-nosed crime thrillers from yesteryear.
"The Order" is now streaming on Hulu.