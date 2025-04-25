Jude Law's Critically-Acclaimed 2024 Crime Thriller Is Dominating Hulu's Top Charts

One of the most underrated movies of 2024 is storming Hulu's streaming charts. According to FlixPatrol, director Justin Kurzel's "The Order" was the second most streamed film on the service in the U.S. as of April 23, 2025, wedged between "American Idol" and "The Handmaid's Tale." Despite flying under the radar, the Zach Baylin-penned crime thriller boasts an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the movie for its performances and intense story.

"The Order" has Jude Law playing Terry Husk, an FBI agent tasked with bringing down a white supremacist organization that is connected to a series of car heists, bank robberies, counterfeiting scams, and bombings in the 1980s. The group, led by Bob Mathews (Nichols Hoult), is raising funds to overthrow the government and ignite a race war in the United States, and the FBI must (obviously) prevent that from happening.

If the acclaim for his performance is anything to go by, "The Order" might soon be regarded as one of Jude Law's all-time best movies. He plays his stoic, no-nonsense protagonist with hardboiled bravado, delivering one of his gruffest turns to date. What's more, Law looked to a legendary actor and some real-life law enforcement officers for inspiration while bringing his character to life.

