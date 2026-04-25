The Best James Bond Ever, According To One Former 007 Actor

When it comes to the best James Bond movie, the clear winner is 2006's "Casino Royale." But there simply is no answer to the question "Who was the best James Bond?" The best James Bond is whichever James Bond you grew up with, or whichever actor spoke to your specific sensibility. Of course, there's always the option of asking 007 himself, and according to Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig is the undisputed champ.

Dalton, who portrayed England's greatest spy in 1987's "License to Kill" and 1989's "The Living Daylights," was evidently highly impressed by Craig's portrayal of the same character. In a 2012 Los Angeles Times interview, the former Bond said, "There's a case to be made that Daniel Craig is the best Bond ever, or at least in a very long time."

You certainly could have made that case in 2012. Craig was coming off "Skyfall," a film inexplicably hailed as one of the greatest 007 entries ever. Despite being a betrayal of the two movies that preceded it, the general consensus is that Sam Mendes' 2012 Bond effort restored the franchise to greatness, transforming Bond for a new generation and melding the old with the new to create something fresh and original. As such, Dalton was likely influenced in his opinion by the film's success at the time — though, based solely on Craig's performance in the aforementioned "Casino Royale," he might have had a point.

But Dalton didn't stop there. It seems the ex-Bond star had some opinions on other actors to have donned the tux, and not all of them were quite as positive as his take on Craig.