The Price Amazon Really Paid For The James Bond Franchise Rights Is Shockingly Low

After initial reports suggested Amazon had forked over $1 billion to gain full creative control of the James Bond franchise, it seems the tech giant actually paid substantially less. According to a recent tax filing, England's greatest spy cost Jeff Bezos just $20 million — a steal, if you ask me (though there are caveats).

When Amazon finally wrestled control of the James Bond franchise from stalwart custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the narrative seemed fairly clear. The producers had guarded 007 as closely as possible ever since Broccoli's father, Albert, handed them control in the mid-90s. Nothing could separate these two successors of the Broccoli legacy from their IP. Nothing, that is, except a dump truck full of money. When Wilson and Broccoli finally sold, we heard all about how Amazon had spent exorbitant amounts to finally control the Bond saga after having already shelled out $8.5 billion for MGM.

At the time of Amazon's full acquisition of the 007 IP, reports emerged that claimed the company spent a further $1 billion to finally loosen Broccoli and Wilson's grip, which sort of made sense given how protective of the property those two had been. Not only had they been producing Bond films for 30 years, they were entrusted by their father and stepfather, respectively, to guide the franchise he and former producer Harry Saltzman had so painstakingly built. But according to a recent tax return from Broccoli and Wilson's EON Productions, it seems that Amazon needed the comparatively small sum of $20 million to take care of the producers' loyalty to the world's most famous spy.