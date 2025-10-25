The Price Amazon Really Paid For The James Bond Franchise Rights Is Shockingly Low
After initial reports suggested Amazon had forked over $1 billion to gain full creative control of the James Bond franchise, it seems the tech giant actually paid substantially less. According to a recent tax filing, England's greatest spy cost Jeff Bezos just $20 million — a steal, if you ask me (though there are caveats).
When Amazon finally wrestled control of the James Bond franchise from stalwart custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the narrative seemed fairly clear. The producers had guarded 007 as closely as possible ever since Broccoli's father, Albert, handed them control in the mid-90s. Nothing could separate these two successors of the Broccoli legacy from their IP. Nothing, that is, except a dump truck full of money. When Wilson and Broccoli finally sold, we heard all about how Amazon had spent exorbitant amounts to finally control the Bond saga after having already shelled out $8.5 billion for MGM.
At the time of Amazon's full acquisition of the 007 IP, reports emerged that claimed the company spent a further $1 billion to finally loosen Broccoli and Wilson's grip, which sort of made sense given how protective of the property those two had been. Not only had they been producing Bond films for 30 years, they were entrusted by their father and stepfather, respectively, to guide the franchise he and former producer Harry Saltzman had so painstakingly built. But according to a recent tax return from Broccoli and Wilson's EON Productions, it seems that Amazon needed the comparatively small sum of $20 million to take care of the producers' loyalty to the world's most famous spy.
Bond cost $20 million, but the deal might be worth more
As detailed in a piece from The Hollywood Reporter, a 2024 tax return from EON Productions — the company that has controlled James Bond since his debut in 1962's "Dr. No" — contains a section on "subsequent events" which includes the revelation that Amazon paid $20 million for full creative control of the franchise:
"On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD)."
When the deal was first announced in February 2025, Deadline reported that sources had estimated its worth at $1 billion. However, the outlet also noted that details were unknown and that the agreement could have included Amazon stock options. Now that the $20 million figure has been revealed, as THR notes, there may well be extra elements to which we're not privy, including extra payouts based on certain conditions being met, bonuses, and, as Deadline originally hinted at, stock options. We know the Broccoli family will continue to benefit financially from the Bond franchise due to a joint venture structure in the deal. As such, with everything taken into account, the deal might well be worth closer to $1 billion.
But that's not what fans and most observers would have thought when initial reports emerged. $1 billion seemed like a heck of a lot of money, but it also didn't due to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson's aforementioned stewardship of the IP.
Fans might be surprised to hear that Bond was worth $20 million
As Deadline noted back in February 2025, Amazon initially overpaid for MGM when it acquired the studio, shelling out $8.5 billion. That gave them access to the James Bond catalogue, but without Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, and EON Productions giving up their portion of Bond, Amazon would never have full creative control of the saga and would be required to run every decision via the producers.
Soon, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly reached a breaking point with Bond after Broccoli summarily dismissed the company executives as "f*****g idiots." In a moment that suggested the longtime producer was the real hero we all needed, Broccoli was also said to have been put off by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke using the term "content" during a meeting — a word that should have long been decommissioned as quickly as George Lazenby's Bond.
Then, $1 billion later, Broccoli and Wilson were out. Given their aforementioned dedication to Bond, a further $1 billion for full control didn't seem all that crazy. Except it wasn't $1 billion, it was $20 million, which will likely come as somewhat of a surprise for many fans who surely expected a larger fee for this particular English institution and the producers' loyalty. Regardless, 007 is now in the hands of the Americans, who have at least hired the perfect director for James Bond 26. What's more, Broccoli and Wilson did make sure to blow their Bond sky high in the divisive ending to "No Time to Die," which took on new meaning following the Amazon sale. Hey, if you were selling your cherished IP to a real-life Bond villain, you'd probably do the same, especially if you weren't getting at least $1 billion for the trouble.