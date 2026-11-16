Robert Pattinson Is James Bond — And We Know Who Should Play His First 007 Villain
I'll be completely frank: James Bond isn't really my bag. I've seen some of the movies and enjoyed them ("Casino Royale" is probably my standout, and I doubt I'm alone in that), but I do not rush to the movie theater when a new 007 film drops. That very well might change, though, as Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and he's one of my favorite actors. I can't wait to see what weird little guy energy — and ridiculous accent — Pattinson brings to the role. But might I make a suggestion? A pitch for his first major Bond villain?
Kristen Stewart. That's right, Bella Swan should face off against James "Edward Cullen" Bond.
It still astounds me, whenever I think about it, that Pattinson and Stewart cut their teeth (or fangs) on the Twilight Saga. Yes, two of our most audacious, fearless, and talented performers got their start in a campy, schlocky young adult vampire romance franchise. The two haven't reunited since, and while I know that they had a real-life romance that was plagued by an affair, too much media attention, and presumably ended badly, in 2023, Stewart and their "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke did crash Pattinson's birthday party. If there's truly no bad blood between the two, we desperately need to get the gang back together. Stewart must be the next Bond villain, and I am correct. In fact, I've never been this right about anything in my entire life.
Let Kristen Stewart play a Bond villain opposite Robert Pattinson, you cowards
As I'm sure you probably know, Robert Pattinson got his start between "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and the various "Twilight" movies, and a lot of his career choices since then sure do feel like he's been trying to shake off the glittering skin of Edward Cullen, a 100-year-old vampire who falls in love with and sparkles at a literal teenage girl (Kristen Stewart's audience placeholder Bella Swan). I don't think we get anything like "The Lighthouse" without Pattinson still hoping that people forget he played a brooding vegetarian vampire. (IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich apparently feels similarly, because he posted on the social media platform X/Twitter that he simply cannot wait for all of the wild indie movies Pattinson makes to distance himself from 007, joking that we'll get a "[new] 'Lighthouse' every week.")
As for Stewart, she seems to want to leave Twilight Saga firmly in the rearview mirror as well. In the years since playing Bella, she's earned an Oscar nod for portraying Princess Diana in "Spencer," started making films that reflect her real-life queer identity, and has even stepped behind the camera on movies like "The Chronology of Water." I understand that there are probably several reasons that Pattinson and Stewart would loathe reuniting as an ode to the Twilight Saga in a Bond film. I also do not care, because this is a really good idea, and it should happen. In fact, allow me to up the ante, if you don't mind.
You know what? Just fill this James Bond era with Twilight veterans
Pardon my French, but f*** it — put a bunch of Twilight actors in James Bond. That includes casting Michael Sheen, who played the flamboyant and weirdly chic evil vampire royal Aro, who's one of the most patently ridiculous antagonists in cinematic history. Maybe even make him wear his Aro wig and contacts and outfit again! Let's really go for it! Also, get Dakota Fanning, who played Aro's cohort Jane, involved somehow. She could play Q or something, or she could even be the Bond girl — she's versatile enough! Hell, what's that old Renesmee puppet doing? Is it in storage somewhere? Just plop it in the background of a scene, and I'm sold.
Am I ridiculous for suggesting that we turn the highly anticipated James Bond movie into a flat-out Twilight Saga reunion? Yes. Are Sheen, Fanning, and Kristen Stewart all incredibly talented performers who would make great additions to the James Bond franchise? For sure. (I'll give up the puppet thing, but only if I have to.) If nothing else, let Stewart gnaw on some scenery and get weird with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star in Robert Pattinson's first James Bond movie.
Failing that, ask Willem Dafoe and tell him and Pattinson to talk in the same weird voices. We'll just do "The Lighthouse" again but in suits this time. Still, I hope Amazon, new 007 director Denis Villeneuve, and the powers that be hear my plea: cast Stewart as Pattinson's first big Bond bad.