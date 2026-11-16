I'll be completely frank: James Bond isn't really my bag. I've seen some of the movies and enjoyed them ("Casino Royale" is probably my standout, and I doubt I'm alone in that), but I do not rush to the movie theater when a new 007 film drops. That very well might change, though, as Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, and he's one of my favorite actors. I can't wait to see what weird little guy energy — and ridiculous accent — Pattinson brings to the role. But might I make a suggestion? A pitch for his first major Bond villain?

Kristen Stewart. That's right, Bella Swan should face off against James "Edward Cullen" Bond.

It still astounds me, whenever I think about it, that Pattinson and Stewart cut their teeth (or fangs) on the Twilight Saga. Yes, two of our most audacious, fearless, and talented performers got their start in a campy, schlocky young adult vampire romance franchise. The two haven't reunited since, and while I know that they had a real-life romance that was plagued by an affair, too much media attention, and presumably ended badly, in 2023, Stewart and their "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke did crash Pattinson's birthday party. If there's truly no bad blood between the two, we desperately need to get the gang back together. Stewart must be the next Bond villain, and I am correct. In fact, I've never been this right about anything in my entire life.