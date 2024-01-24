The Correct Order To Watch The Twilight Movies

This post contains spoilers for the "Twilight" movies.

"Twilight" is a global phenomenon that warrants no introduction. Whether you love the five-part saga or love to dunk on it, the "Twilight" movies will be forever etched into public consciousness, as its complicated legacy within the context of young-adult fantasy simply cannot be ignored. In hindsight, "Twilight" gifted us with two astoundingly talented and diverse actors — Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen respectively, and have cemented themselves as performers capable of introducing significant depth to their roles over the years.

The core premise of the "Twilight" movies is pretty simple. An awkward, reserved teenager, Bella, finds herself jammed in an uncharacteristic love triangle, her suitors being a 107-year vampire and a shape-shifting werewolf. Grander stakes are introduced eventually in the form of century-spanning vampire-werewolf rivalry, a rogue, vicious group of vampire newborns who want to watch the world burn, and the eccentric Volturi, the pinnacle of vampire hierarchy. Amid the contrived melodrama and the real threat of the supernatural world being plunged into war, there's a genuine aspect of delightful popcorn entertainment that explains why the "Twilight" films have found a way to endure.

Are there any repercussions to watching the "Twilight" films out of order? Most probably not, as there is no substantial lore that needs to be unpacked at any point, and picking a random installment at will as a formal entry point into the franchise has its silly charm. However, let us dissect the watch order of the films and trace Bella's journey through her adolescence, and how she finds herself in fantastical situations that are downright hellish when perceived objectively.