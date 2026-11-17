Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond, beating out several promising contenders to take the coveted role. Denis Villeneuve will oversee the upcoming 26th Bond installment, and he couldn't have chosen a more dynamic and interesting leading man.

Thus far, Bond fans have reacted to Pattinson's casting with both excitement and wariness — which is to be expected. After all, the British actor is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and is therefore unlike any actor to be cast in the role throughout the franchise's more than 60-year history. But clearly Villeneuve and new Bond custodians Amazon MGM have been impressed by the actor, and frankly it's not hard to see why.

The "Primetime" star has been delivering consistently compelling performances for years now, and if nothing else it will be fascinating to see what he does to make England's greatest spy his own. Sure, on the surface he seems like a safe choice — A-lister white guy with a string of hits to his name. But part of what makes Pattinson so exciting as an actor is his unpredictability. Beyond that, there are myriad reasons why he could not only make a great 007, but might just give us the best Bond yet. Here are five of them.