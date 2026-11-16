Robert Pattinson has spent his career ping-ponging between major franchise fare ("Harry Potter," "Twilight," "The Batman") and weird arthouse fare ("The Lighthouse," "Good Time," "Cosmopolis"). Along the way, he's garnered a pretty broad fanbase, so there are plenty of people celebrating the news that Pattinson will be taking over the role of James Bond.

There were several other finalists to play the next Bond, including Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult, but Pattinson was the clear frontrunner even before he was announced. Early reactions to the news have noted the somewhat absurd flex of landing the role of James Bond just a few years after landing the role of Batman. "This is the greed they talk about in the Bible," wrote one user on Reddit.

Casting such a well-known actor in the role of Bond bucks the trend of 007 casting, with previous revamps traditionally favoring actors who weren't already firmly established. Many people, while not necessarily disliking the choice of Pattinson for the role, have pointed out that Amazon isn't exactly taking a risk. Other Reddit users describe Pattinson as "a very conservative choice" and "very safe casting," with one wryly commenting, "This isn't beating the allegations of 'every movie has the same five actors in it.'" So, while casting a lesser-known actor would surely have attracted some controversy in its own right, some Bond fans feel that the safety of this choice is "disappointing."

And, of course, there are Batman fans who fear that this fresh commitment spells the end of Pattinson's tenure as the Dark Knight. Between production delays on "The Batman II," a recent power shake-up at DC Studios, and now this 007 casting news, the general assumption is that Pattinson's Batman will be hanging up his cape after two movies.