James Bond Fans React To Robert Pattinson's 007 Casting
Robert Pattinson has spent his career ping-ponging between major franchise fare ("Harry Potter," "Twilight," "The Batman") and weird arthouse fare ("The Lighthouse," "Good Time," "Cosmopolis"). Along the way, he's garnered a pretty broad fanbase, so there are plenty of people celebrating the news that Pattinson will be taking over the role of James Bond.
There were several other finalists to play the next Bond, including Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult, but Pattinson was the clear frontrunner even before he was announced. Early reactions to the news have noted the somewhat absurd flex of landing the role of James Bond just a few years after landing the role of Batman. "This is the greed they talk about in the Bible," wrote one user on Reddit.
Casting such a well-known actor in the role of Bond bucks the trend of 007 casting, with previous revamps traditionally favoring actors who weren't already firmly established. Many people, while not necessarily disliking the choice of Pattinson for the role, have pointed out that Amazon isn't exactly taking a risk. Other Reddit users describe Pattinson as "a very conservative choice" and "very safe casting," with one wryly commenting, "This isn't beating the allegations of 'every movie has the same five actors in it.'" So, while casting a lesser-known actor would surely have attracted some controversy in its own right, some Bond fans feel that the safety of this choice is "disappointing."
And, of course, there are Batman fans who fear that this fresh commitment spells the end of Pattinson's tenure as the Dark Knight. Between production delays on "The Batman II," a recent power shake-up at DC Studios, and now this 007 casting news, the general assumption is that Pattinson's Batman will be hanging up his cape after two movies.
Bring out the Robert Pattinson memes
One of the upsides of having such an eccentric career and personality is that Robert Pattinson has generated a great many memes over the years — and now they're being put to good use. One Tumblr user adapted a famous "Twilight" scene to have Pattinson's Edward Cullen saying, "This is the skin of a [license to kill]er," Bella." Others, meanwhile, have joked that we "finally have a Gen Z James Bond," in reference to a Vanity Fair interview wherein Pattinson doggedly insists that he is Gen Z and that the year he was born "doesn't matter."
One meme that became popular even before Pattinson was officially cast imagines the reactions of the other hopefuls auditioning for the role when they see the unstoppable Pattinson walk in after them.
every other actor when robert pattinson shows up to audition pic.twitter.com/40fHsnS2C4
— ivy (@ohhhhhherewegoo) November 16, 2026
Fans are particularly amused by the fact that Pattinson showed up "late" to the audition process (which has been going on for years), sandwiching it in between his commitments to "Dune: Part Three" and "The Batman Part II," and still landed the role. But that kind of effortless swagger only makes him more perfect for the role of James Bond.