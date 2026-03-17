One Dune Star Played A Key Role In Robert Pattinson's Part Three Casting

One of the most-anticipated blockbusters of 2026 just got a little bit closer. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for "Dune: Part Three," which is being billed as an ending to the saga that started back in 2021 with director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of author Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel. We also recently got our first image of Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides. He'll be joined this time by some familiar faces as well as some new ones. One of those faces is none other than "The Batman" himself, Robert Pattinson.

At a "Dune: Part Three" trailer premiere event attended by /Film, the former "Twilight" star said that he had a wonderful experience working on the sequel. He also explained that a certain someone from the cast helped get him in the movie. Here's what Pattinson had to say about it:

"It was just incredible. I absolutely adored these movies. I saw them multiple times in the theaters. And I think I was talking to you [referring to Zendaya] on the set of The Drama. I was like, 'Can I get in one of those Dune movies?'"

"I know a guy," Zendaya quipped.

Indeed, Pattinson and Zendaya filmed A24's "The Drama" before "Dune 3" went into production. Zendaya has been part of "Dune" from the start as Chani. That helped build a bridge. Pattinson caught the blockbuster bug and wanted to be in "Dune: Part Two," but that didn't work out. But he's been talking about joining this universe for several years and finally got his chance, in no small part thanks to his Emmy-winning co-star.