One Dune Star Played A Key Role In Robert Pattinson's Part Three Casting
One of the most-anticipated blockbusters of 2026 just got a little bit closer. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for "Dune: Part Three," which is being billed as an ending to the saga that started back in 2021 with director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of author Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel. We also recently got our first image of Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides. He'll be joined this time by some familiar faces as well as some new ones. One of those faces is none other than "The Batman" himself, Robert Pattinson.
At a "Dune: Part Three" trailer premiere event attended by /Film, the former "Twilight" star said that he had a wonderful experience working on the sequel. He also explained that a certain someone from the cast helped get him in the movie. Here's what Pattinson had to say about it:
"It was just incredible. I absolutely adored these movies. I saw them multiple times in the theaters. And I think I was talking to you [referring to Zendaya] on the set of The Drama. I was like, 'Can I get in one of those Dune movies?'"
"I know a guy," Zendaya quipped.
Indeed, Pattinson and Zendaya filmed A24's "The Drama" before "Dune 3" went into production. Zendaya has been part of "Dune" from the start as Chani. That helped build a bridge. Pattinson caught the blockbuster bug and wanted to be in "Dune: Part Two," but that didn't work out. But he's been talking about joining this universe for several years and finally got his chance, in no small part thanks to his Emmy-winning co-star.
Zendaya gave Robert Pattinson an in for Dune: Part Three
Not that Robert Pattinson absolutely needed Zendaya's help to get in the door. He's an unquestioned A-list actor who has worked with everyone from Christopher Nolan ("Tenet") to Bong Joon Ho ("Mickey 17"). All the same, speaking further, he gave a lot of credit to Zendaya for making it happen.
"It was a very unexpected call a few months later, and I kind of did think you had something to do with it. [laughs] I just think there's such a towering achievement by the cast. It's so incredible. And I just think everybody wants to work with Denis. He's just a master. And when you see the scope and scale and ambition of these movies on set, you get why they feel like this on the screen. It's just an extraordinary and amazing experience to have."
As for who Pattinson is playing? His character is named Scytale, one of the villains in "Dune 3." The movie itself is based on Frank Herbert's novel "Dune Messiah," which means we're getting a time jump and a different tone from the first novel. It's also going to be Denis Villeneuve's last go-around in the franchise.
This movie is part of the biggest box office showdown of the year as well. Dubbed "Dunesday," both "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday" hit theaters on the same day in December. Pattinson isn't only part of this franchise now, he's part of what is shaping up to be a true cinematic event.
"Dune: Part Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.