Robert Pattinson Has Caught The Blockbuster Bug, Would Like To Be In Dune: Part Two
"The Batman" director Matt Reeves recently admitted he was "devastated" when he learned Robert Pattinson had signed on for Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller "Tenet," fearing it would kill his interest in playing the Caped Crusader in Reeves' film. As it turned out, though, R-Pattz was not only down with the idea, but it seems he's since developed a taste for auteur-driven blockbusters.
In an interview with Variety, Pattinson cited his "love" of Reeves' two "Planet of the Apes" movies ("Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes") as a big factor in what made him want to work with the director on "The Batman." He went on to voice his desire to collaborate with "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve on his upcoming sequel, "Dune: Part Two":
"I love those 'Apes' movies so much. There's only been two movies — well, three now — where I wanted to do a sequel: the 'Apes' movies, 'Sicario,' and 'Dune.' I saw both of the 'Apes' movies in the cinema and I just thought what he could do with mo-cap was just so unbelievable. If he could do that with a monkey's face, then he can get a performance out of me as well."
R-Pattz in a blue speedo? We'll allow it
"Dune: Part Two," as its title implies, will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's original 1965 "Dune" novel, picking up where Villeneuve's first movie left things. There are a handful of major new characters expected to show up in the film, not least of whom is Baron Harkonnen's heir-apparent, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, as was notably portrayed by Sting in a futuristic blue speedo in David Lynch's 1984 movie adaptation of "Dune."
/Film's Jeremy Mathai previously nominated "The Green Knight," "Eternals," and "The Batman" actor Barry Keoghan to play Feyd-Rautha, who is presented as a threat to Paul Atreides' would-be title as "savior" to the Fremen and the other inhabitants of Arrakis in Herbert's book. He's a terrific candidate, for sure, and would make for an age-appropriate rival to Timothée Chalamet's Paul. Still, if there's any other actor out there who could match Keoghan for weirdo vibes in the role while also falling within the acceptable age bracket, it's "Twilight" heartthrob-turned-arthouse darling and on-screen masturbation expert Pattinson.
Better yet, Keoghan could play Feyd-Rautha while Pattinson slides into the role of Count Hasimir Fenring, the conniving advisor who presents himself as an incompetent clown in public to hide his political savvy. Let's also not forget that Chalamet portrayed the young King Henry V opposite R-Pattz as the eccentric Louis, The Dauphin in David Michôd's "The King." Basically, the more I think about it, the more I'm convinced that Villeneuve needs to make this three-way reunion of A24 alums happen in the "Dune" sequel, one way or another.
"Dune: Part Two" will reach U.S. theaters on October 20, 2023.