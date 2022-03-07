Robert Pattinson Has Caught The Blockbuster Bug, Would Like To Be In Dune: Part Two

"Dune: Part Two," as its title implies, will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's original 1965 "Dune" novel, picking up where Villeneuve's first movie left things. There are a handful of major new characters expected to show up in the film, not least of whom is Baron Harkonnen's heir-apparent, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, as was notably portrayed by Sting in a futuristic blue speedo in David Lynch's 1984 movie adaptation of "Dune."

/Film's Jeremy Mathai previously nominated "The Green Knight," "Eternals," and "The Batman" actor Barry Keoghan to play Feyd-Rautha, who is presented as a threat to Paul Atreides' would-be title as "savior" to the Fremen and the other inhabitants of Arrakis in Herbert's book. He's a terrific candidate, for sure, and would make for an age-appropriate rival to Timothée Chalamet's Paul. Still, if there's any other actor out there who could match Keoghan for weirdo vibes in the role while also falling within the acceptable age bracket, it's "Twilight" heartthrob-turned-arthouse darling and on-screen masturbation expert Pattinson.

Better yet, Keoghan could play Feyd-Rautha while Pattinson slides into the role of Count Hasimir Fenring, the conniving advisor who presents himself as an incompetent clown in public to hide his political savvy. Let's also not forget that Chalamet portrayed the young King Henry V opposite R-Pattz as the eccentric Louis, The Dauphin in David Michôd's "The King." Basically, the more I think about it, the more I'm convinced that Villeneuve needs to make this three-way reunion of A24 alums happen in the "Dune" sequel, one way or another.

"Dune: Part Two" will reach U.S. theaters on October 20, 2023.