It's official: We have our new 007. Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond and will take over for Daniel Craig, whose run concluded in 2021 with "No Time to Die." Now, a full five years later, Amazon and MGM have finally firmed up who will be filling in the legendary character's shoes for his latest cinematic chapter. And while Pattinson is undoubtedly an actor with a lot of experience, his casting does break a tradition that has been going for more than 60 years.

1962's "Dr. No" kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise with "James Bond," based on Ian Fleming's series of novels. Sean Connery famously played 007 in that movie, with his run expanding through 1971's "Diamonds are Forever." He did return to the part once more for "Never Say Never Again," but that's not technically an official entry in the "Bond" movie canon. In any case, it's the role that went on to define Connery's career, as it generally has for every other actor who's picked up the baton after him.

Becoming James Bond was a double-edged sword for Connery, as it was at times hard for people to see him as anything other than the famed MI6 spy. But that was sort of by design. What the producers of the "Bond" franchise generally did was cast an actor who had experience but wasn't necessarily an A-list movie star. That allowed them to truly become Bond, not just on screen but in the eyes of the viewing public. That's where Pattinson truly differs.

Pattinson broke out as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" films before starring in a string of acclaimed indies. More recently, he played Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." That matters a lot.