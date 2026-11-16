Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting Breaks A 60-Year-Old 007 Tradition
It's official: We have our new 007. Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond and will take over for Daniel Craig, whose run concluded in 2021 with "No Time to Die." Now, a full five years later, Amazon and MGM have finally firmed up who will be filling in the legendary character's shoes for his latest cinematic chapter. And while Pattinson is undoubtedly an actor with a lot of experience, his casting does break a tradition that has been going for more than 60 years.
1962's "Dr. No" kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise with "James Bond," based on Ian Fleming's series of novels. Sean Connery famously played 007 in that movie, with his run expanding through 1971's "Diamonds are Forever." He did return to the part once more for "Never Say Never Again," but that's not technically an official entry in the "Bond" movie canon. In any case, it's the role that went on to define Connery's career, as it generally has for every other actor who's picked up the baton after him.
Becoming James Bond was a double-edged sword for Connery, as it was at times hard for people to see him as anything other than the famed MI6 spy. But that was sort of by design. What the producers of the "Bond" franchise generally did was cast an actor who had experience but wasn't necessarily an A-list movie star. That allowed them to truly become Bond, not just on screen but in the eyes of the viewing public. That's where Pattinson truly differs.
Pattinson broke out as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" films before starring in a string of acclaimed indies. More recently, he played Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." That matters a lot.
Robert Pattinson fits the James Bond mold in every way except one
Robert Pattinson isn't just a big movie star, he's one who has a handful of beloved characters under his belt. A lot of people will always associate him with "Twilight." That's why it was hard for certain folks to see him as Batman until "The Batman" came out. People are now going to see him as the Caped Crusader for years to come, especially with "The Batman Part II" in the works.
Amazon currently controls the "James Bond" films, though, and it's willing to buck tradition. Amazon's Jeff Bezos reached his breaking point with the franchise's original producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, ultimately buying them out. Had Broccoli and Wilson been involved, it's less likely that an actor with as much cache as Pattinson would have won out against the likes of Callum Turner ("Eternity") and Josh O'Connor ("Challengers"), who were among the finalists.
On paper, Pattinson does fit the bill in every other way. James Bond is never young, and Pattinson is 40. That's almost the exact same age that Pierce Brosnan was when he took over for "GoldenEye." Roger Moore was 45 when he took over in "Live and Let Die." Even Daniel Craig was 38 in "Casino Royale," which was an origin story for him as 007. He's meant to be a seasoned veteran. He's not a rookie. But Moore ("The Saint") and Brosnan ("Remington Steele") were more TV stars than movie stars.
There's no denying that Pattinson has the look. We've seen him shine in suits in movies like "Tenet" and "Cosmopolis." He's also turned into one heck of an actor and is currently in the mix to win Best Actor at next year's Oscars for his role in "Primetime."
Can people see Robert Pattinson as James Bond more than Batman or Edward Cullen?
It also doesn't hurt that the actor previously worked with director Denis Villeneuve on "Dune: Part Three," which hits theaters in December. After that, Villeneuve is heading right into production on the currently untitled "James Bond 26." There's a rapport there between the two. It's easy to see the appeal of Robert Pattinson as 007, particularly for Amazon.
Much has changed in Hollywood in the 20 years since Daniel Craig took over for Pierce Brosnan in "Casino Royale." James Bond isn't the slam dunk movie star he once was, so to speak, and Amazon needs this franchise to work for a new generation. Casting a bankable star like Pattinson, whom audiences very much like, adds some insurance. Case in point, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" (which co-stars Pattinson) has ruled the box office with more than $1.8 billion to its name this year. So, Pattinson has a great track record even outside of big franchises.
Naturally, fans are going to feel big feelings about Pattinson as Bond. Craig has no hard feelings about his "Casino Royale" casting controversy, but it's worth remembering that people flipped out when he was announced. Now? He's perhaps the most beloved actor in the franchise's history. The actor has to prove himself once he's cast, regardless of what fans think. That's always been the case.
Pattinson absolutely has to shoulder that same responsibility now. The question is, can people see him as James Bond more than Edward Cullen or Batman? Can he assert himself as Bond so definitively that his history doesn't overshadow what's on screen? That's some extra baggage that his predecessors didn't necessarily have to carry.
The new "James Bond" movie doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.