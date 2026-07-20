5 Reasons Why Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Ruled The Box Office

Christopher Nolan has done it again. Universal Pictures released the filmmaker's latest cinematic epic "The Odyssey" in theaters this past weekend, and it more than delivered on expectations. This despite the fact that the expectations were sky high. "Oppenheimer" became the first blockbuster to win Best Picture in 20 years at the Oscars, after all, making nearly $1 billion worldwide. That being said, Nolan didn't skip a beat with his follow-up.

"The Odyssey" opened to a bigger-than-expected $124.5 million domestically, serving as Nolan's biggest debut in North America since "The Dark Knight Rises" opened to $160.8 million at the box office en route to $1.08 billion worldwide in 2012. Internationally, Nolan's latest did even more business, pulling in an additional $139.5 million, giving it a $264 million global debut. That's the biggest worldwide opening for any movie in Nolan's prestigious career.

Ahead of opening weekend, "The Odyssey" was expected to have a bigger opening than "Oppenheimer," with domestic estimates in the $100 million range. The R-rated $250 million fantasy epic based on Homer's classic tale exceeded even those lofty projections. It's now the biggest opening for an R-rated movie ever without "Deadpool" in the title.

So, what went right with this one? How is it that Nolan continues to be able to tap into what the moviegoing public wants to see? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "The Odyssey" ruled the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.