5 Reasons Why Disney's Live-Action Moana Flopped At The Box Office

Things didn't go as planned for Disney's live-action "Moana" during its opening weekend at the box office. It was expected that the studio's remake of its beloved 2016 animated movie of the same name would successfully expand the scope of the greater "Moana" franchise. Instead, it's now poised to become one of the summer's most high-profile flops after a very rough start to its theatrical run.

Directed by Thomas Kail, "Moana" opened to $43 million domestically. The film also pulled in $52 million overseas for a $95 million global start. That was far below pre-release estimates, which had Disney's latest raking in closer to $70 million domestically in its debut. "Moana" and "Evil Dead Burn" were supposed to deliver a double box office win, but that's not how things panned out. As such, the House of Mouse faces a potentially huge loss for this one, which will have to make up a whole lot of ground on streaming and VOD down the line.

With an absolutely massive budget and very little upside potential beyond opening weekend, things could go from bad to worse in a hurry if this movie doesn't leg out well into August. For reasons we'll get into, though, Disney can't count on that at this point. Whereas "Moana 2" was one of three Disney movies to cross the $1 billion mark in 2024, the live-action "Moana" remake is a wreck on the rocks.

So, what went wrong here? How did Disney so gravely miscalculate the interest in a live-action redo of "Moana?" We're going to look at the biggest reasons why the movie flopped at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.