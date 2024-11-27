Disney's Moana 2 Improves On One The First Movie's Best Parts

In "Moana 2," our heroine is looking to resurface the island of Motufetu, which previously served as an island that connected various tribes on other islands around the world. After it was banished to the bottom of the ocean by another demigod called Nalo, who has taken the form of a massive storm of tornadoes and lightning that keeps anyone from, the navigation paths across the sea that allowed the diverse populations of the world to find each other were lost. But that's not all that was lost.

It turns out that the Kakamora aren't just vicious pirates out to create trouble for no reason. Instead, they've just been scouring the sea trying to find their way back home. Since bringing Motufetu back to the surface will finally help them in their quest, they decide to help Moana and her crew. In fact, one of them, named Kotu, even joins them on their journey.

"Moana 2" takes these one-dimensional villains from the first movie and turns them into more than just a nuisance. They're just one of the many other civilizations out there who can benefit from everyone being reconnected through Motufetu. Thankfully, it doesn't feel like a forced heel-turn, because it's not hard to understand how being away from home for such a long time would make anyone turn into vicious pirates. That's especially true when their only other company is the giant green blobfish that secretes the poison they use in their darts. Try being stuck on the ocean and see how long it takes for you to become a bitter buccaneer.

Here's to hoping that we get to see more of the Kakamora if "Moana 3" comes to fruition, as teased in the film's mid-credits sequence. But maybe it's time they get a bit more musical than just banging on their little drums.