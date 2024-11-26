Moana 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: The Disney Sequel Takes A Cue From Marvel

Warning, landlubbers! If the headline didn't give it away, this article contains major spoilers for "Moana 2."

We've seen our favorite characters sail across the ocean, help the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to restore the heart of Te Fiti, and save Moana's (Auli'i Cravalho) people and bring them back to their seafaring roots — now, "Moana 2" has teed them up for their biggest challenge yet. The long-awaited sequel has all the makings of unleashing a massive storm at the box office this Thanksgiving weekend, which means fans will soon be flocking to theaters to catch the blockbuster and judge for themselves whether it can live up to the sky-high expectations set by the 2016 original. All signs seem to be pointing that way (as you can see from /Film's review by BJ Colangelo), setting up this franchise as a juggernaut for years to come. Next up will be the live-action remake, which we recently caught a glimpse of with various set photos. But what about a potential third animated film?

As revealed in the first reactions for "Moana 2," there is a major post-credits scene attached to the end of the movie ... and it sure seems like it's teasing something big. The first "Moana" included a fun nugget for fans who stuck around during the end credits, revisiting the shiny-obsessed crab Tamatoa (voiced by the great Jemaine Clement) as he's left all alone in his monstrous lair after his earlier run-in with Moana and Maui. That stinger was played entirely for laughs — he even fires a shot at his fellow Disney crustacean Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid," hilariously enough — but the same can't be said for the one in "Moana 2." Yes, it includes a very familiar face playing a very similar comedic role as before. But, for the most part, it seems to indicate that the "Moana" franchise is taking its cues from Marvel and setting up a third movie to come.