Will Disney's Live-Action Moana And Evil Dead Burn Deliver A Double Box Office Win?

The summer box office is rolling right along and it's one of the healthiest summers we've had in quite some time. Yes, "Supergirl" may have flopped at the box office, but unexpected hits such as "Obsession" and "Backrooms" have more than made up for it. Now, the industry is about to get a double-dose of success as both Disney's live-action "Moana" and Warner Bros.' "Evil Dead Burn" make their way to theaters. It's going to make for a winning double bill.

As of this writing, Disney's live-action reimagining of "Moana" is expected to pull in between $70 and $89 million when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Meanwhile, "Evil Dead Burn" is looking at a debut in the $21 to $30 million range. In both cases, these represent winning figures for the respective franchises. It's just that the relative nature of the box office is going to make one a bigger win than the other.

In the case of "Moana," these estimates may look somewhat low, in light of recent history. "Moana 2" led the biggest Thanksgiving ever at the box office in 2024, opening to an insane $225.4 million across the five-day holiday weekend. It went on to make over $1 billion worldwide. It's fairly easy to have some recency bias here and assume that the live-action remake should be able to do similar numbers.

Yes, Disney made more than $7 billion from remakes between 2010 and 2019, but many of them weren't $1 billion hits. Let's also not forget that the original "Moana" opened to $56.6 million en route to $684.3 million worldwide. The remake simply appears to be charting a course similar to the original. Even against an over/under $200 million budget, that would be a win for Disney.