The Evil Dead Burn Trailer Will Make Even Hardened Horror Fans Wince

Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" series has had quite the shelf-life. The original low-budget shockfest became a cult favorite, spawning the more comedic sequel "Evil Dead 2," followed by the delightfully wacky "Army of Darkness." Eventually, a gory reboot arrived, followed by the TV series "Ash vs Evil Dead." After that came "Evil Dead Rise," and now we have "Evil Dead Burn." Turning this franchise into an anthology series with new characters each time seems like a good approach, and while I'll always miss seeing Bruce Campbell's Ash up on the screen, I love what I'm seeing here.

This trailer goes hard on the pain and suffering (love that dishwasher bit!), and even the most hardened of horror fans are bound to wince at what's happening here. I was already curious about this one, but this trailer has made "Evil Dead Burn" one of my most-anticipated movies of the year.

In the film, "After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death." And if you want more, you're in luck: Another "Evil Dead" movie, "Evil Dead Wrath," is already in the works. In the meantime, "Evil Dead Burn" hits theaters on July 10, 2026.