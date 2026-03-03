Movie Legend Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Promises To Keep Being The King Regardless
Leave it to a living legend like Bruce Campbell to tell the world that he has been diagnosed with cancer in a way that is so fundamentally Bruce Campbell. The iconic star of the "Evil Dead" franchise, frequent collaborator of Sam Raimi, and B-movie god blessed with the best chin in the biz took to Twitter/X to announce that his cancer is "treatable," not "curable." As such, the mainstay of horror conventions around the globe will be taking a step back from these types of public appearances to prioritize his treatment. "I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too," he wrote. While he's already retired from playing Ashley J. "Ash" Williams on screens big and small, Campbell is still a steadily working actor. He wrote in his announcement that part of his plan is to dedicate as much time to healing over the summer so that he can tour with his upcoming movie, "Ernie & Emma," which he directed and stars in, later this fall.
"I'm not trying enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)," he wrote. "Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b****, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while." Campbell's trademark sense of humor seems to be well intact, and it sounds like he has an excellent treatment plan in place. For those who were immediately overwhelmed with the type of pit in your stomach that can only be caused by The Big C, note that Campbell is already in a better headspace than most after receiving such a diagnosis. I should know, because I am speaking from experience.
"As always, you're the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!," Campbell wrote, signing off with "Much love."
Hail to the king, Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell started his announcement with an incredibly refreshing reframing of his current circumstance. "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that — I'm having one of those." Whenever it's discovered that a person has been diagnosed with cancer, people often like to frame it as a "battle," which, regardless of intentions, can unintentionally imply that if a person "loses" their battle, it was the result of a personal failure or a sign they didn't "fight" hard enough. It puts the onus on the person living with cancer to become a "warrior," when many of us just want to focus on our healing or live our lives to the fullest with the time we have left. The fact that Bruce Campbell is calling this diagnosis an "opportunity" speaks volumes to his outlook, as does the fact that he's chosen to also keep some of the details — like the type of cancer he has — private.
Cancer is the meanest, dumbest disease that exists, and is one that doesn't play favorites. Sure, there are mitigating circumstances that can lead to more favorable outcomes, but cancer is far worse than a Kandarian Demon, and will show up whether or not someone properly recites "Klaatu barada nikto" or reads from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. Bruce Campbell has defeated countless horrors on screen, and while he's transparent in saying his current situation is not curable, he's not facing this horror alone.
In the wake of his announcement, thousands of fans, colleagues, and friends began sharing their stories about what his work has meant to them, how he's inspired countless creatives to follow their dreams, and the positive impact he's had on so many people's lives thanks to the personal connections he's made through the convention circuit. What a blessing it is to know how much you're loved while you're still here to embrace it.
Hail to the king, baby.
We love you, Bruce.