Movie Legend Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Promises To Keep Being The King Regardless

Leave it to a living legend like Bruce Campbell to tell the world that he has been diagnosed with cancer in a way that is so fundamentally Bruce Campbell. The iconic star of the "Evil Dead" franchise, frequent collaborator of Sam Raimi, and B-movie god blessed with the best chin in the biz took to Twitter/X to announce that his cancer is "treatable," not "curable." As such, the mainstay of horror conventions around the globe will be taking a step back from these types of public appearances to prioritize his treatment. "I apologize if that's a shock – it was to me too," he wrote. While he's already retired from playing Ashley J. "Ash" Williams on screens big and small, Campbell is still a steadily working actor. He wrote in his announcement that part of his plan is to dedicate as much time to healing over the summer so that he can tour with his upcoming movie, "Ernie & Emma," which he directed and stars in, later this fall.

"I'm not trying enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)," he wrote. "Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b****, and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while." Campbell's trademark sense of humor seems to be well intact, and it sounds like he has an excellent treatment plan in place. For those who were immediately overwhelmed with the type of pit in your stomach that can only be caused by The Big C, note that Campbell is already in a better headspace than most after receiving such a diagnosis. I should know, because I am speaking from experience.

"As always, you're the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon!," Campbell wrote, signing off with "Much love."