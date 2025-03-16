Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Has One Condition To Return As Ash Williams

Director Sam Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell have worked on four "Evil Dead" film and TV projects together. I needn't reiterate "The Evil Dead" and "Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn," as the cultists know them well. However, something happened after Raimi and Campbell made "Army of Darkness" in 1992, completing Ash's arc in the process. That film was distributed by Universal, which positioned it to gain a crossover audience. Sadly, though, it didn't do well at the box office, but became a massive cult hit. It was deeply beloved by many, eventually attaining the same canonized status as its immediate forebear.

In his autobiography "If Chins Could Kill," Campbell laid out the difference between a "cult film" and a "blockbuster." A blockbuster is a million people seeing a film 10 times, and a cult film is 10 people seeing a film a million times. It seems that the low-profile nature of cult movies was a little disheartening to Campbell, especially after "Army of Darkness" failed to break through. Campbell understood that he was well-known, but he was always candid about how cult stardom is very different from mainstream stardom. He had to start asking that fans stop calling him "Ash."

For years after "Army of Darkness," Campbell would appear at horror conventions and cult fan gatherings, fending off questions about an "Evil Dead 4." He was asked so often if he would return to play Ash, Campbell began developing stock answers. ("I'm too old for it!") Eventually, he and Raimi did re-team for the TV series "Ash vs. Evil Dead" ... in 2015. That series lasted three years, and it seemed to be the final, final word on Ash. Are you happy now?

Campbell has since said that he would indeed return to play Ash one more time, and listed his stipulation for such an event in an interview with Fangoria. Sam Raimi, he clarified, would have to return at the helm.