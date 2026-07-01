First Evil Dead Burn Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

One of horror's most enduring franchises is back. "Evil Dead Burn" is making its way to theaters soon, continuing what director Sam Raimi started back in the 1980s with Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. But Campbell retired as Ash several years ago, and the property has since moved forward in different directions. Enter director Sébastien Vanicek's "Evil Dead Burn," which has critics united so far as the first round of reactions are concerned.

"Mean, nasty, & quite possibly the most brutal film in the series? That's #EvilDeadBurn, baby!" as /Film's own Bill Bria wrote on X/Twitter. "Sébastien Vaniček brings a New French Extremity edge to the Deadites, one which cuts deep emotionally & physically. Its sick sense of humor makes it the perfect new member of the family."

Critic Matt Donato shared his enthusiasm on Bluesky, writing, "I have seen 'Evil Dead Burn' and holy meanness overload. Clear comparison is 'Evil Dead' (2013) in terms of ferocity, gut-punch horror, and full-throttle malevolence. Sébastien Vaniček brings the propulsive energy and manic momentum of Infested to 'Evil Dead.' His all-gas approach is wild, wicked stuff."

2013's "Evil Dead" gave the B-movie franchise mainstream success for the first time, but it's also known for being exceptionally brutal. The one thing pretty much every reaction has in common thus far is making it clear this movie is a gory affair. It's also being praised for having actual emotion as well, though, as opposed to just gore for gore's sake.

"'Evil Dead Burn' does NOT screw around," That Hollywood Show's Hunter Bolding noted on X/Twitter. "The most consistent horror series continues with a gross, mean-spirited, insane, and exceptionally satisfying entry. The subtext hits as hard as a truck with some sequences that made me yelp with glee and horror."