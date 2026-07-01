First Evil Dead Burn Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
One of horror's most enduring franchises is back. "Evil Dead Burn" is making its way to theaters soon, continuing what director Sam Raimi started back in the 1980s with Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. But Campbell retired as Ash several years ago, and the property has since moved forward in different directions. Enter director Sébastien Vanicek's "Evil Dead Burn," which has critics united so far as the first round of reactions are concerned.
"Mean, nasty, & quite possibly the most brutal film in the series? That's #EvilDeadBurn, baby!" as /Film's own Bill Bria wrote on X/Twitter. "Sébastien Vaniček brings a New French Extremity edge to the Deadites, one which cuts deep emotionally & physically. Its sick sense of humor makes it the perfect new member of the family."
Critic Matt Donato shared his enthusiasm on Bluesky, writing, "I have seen 'Evil Dead Burn' and holy meanness overload. Clear comparison is 'Evil Dead' (2013) in terms of ferocity, gut-punch horror, and full-throttle malevolence. Sébastien Vaniček brings the propulsive energy and manic momentum of Infested to 'Evil Dead.' His all-gas approach is wild, wicked stuff."
2013's "Evil Dead" gave the B-movie franchise mainstream success for the first time, but it's also known for being exceptionally brutal. The one thing pretty much every reaction has in common thus far is making it clear this movie is a gory affair. It's also being praised for having actual emotion as well, though, as opposed to just gore for gore's sake.
"'Evil Dead Burn' does NOT screw around," That Hollywood Show's Hunter Bolding noted on X/Twitter. "The most consistent horror series continues with a gross, mean-spirited, insane, and exceptionally satisfying entry. The subtext hits as hard as a truck with some sequences that made me yelp with glee and horror."
Evil Dead Burn might be the most brutal entry in the franchise yet
"Evil Dead Burn" sees the gory franchise crashing a family reunion. It centers on a woman who seeks solace with her in-laws at a secluded home after her husband's passing, only for some house-crashing Deadites to transform it into a reunion from Hell.
"This has remained a consistently fun, brutal, and darkly humorous horror franchise," critic Aaron Neuwirth wrote on Bluesky. "Director Sébastien Vanicek certainly brought a very welcome French sensibility, the editing style is a lot of fun, and there's plenty of gnarliness."
Dread Central's Brad Miska took to X/Twitter to add, "'Evil Dead Burn' rules. It's right there with 'Evil Dead Rise' for me. Just wall to wall gore, gross out insanity, and scenes that had the whole theater either laughing or squirming. More than once I caught myself wondering, 'How the hell is this only rated R?'"
This franchise is admittedly all over the place. "Army of Darkness" is a perfect gateway horror movie, but for those who enjoy that corner of the "Evil Dead" universe, this may not be what they're looking for.
"#EvilDeadBurn is a relentlessly savage bloodbath that basks in its razor-twisting, stomach-churning brutality," WeHo Times critic Jeff Nelson wrote on X/Twitter. "It's exactly the grisly, nasty experience Sébastien Vanicek set out to make. A guy two seats over from me audibly gagged during one scene."
Collider's Perri Nemiroff concurred, writing, "The 'Evil Dead' franchise continues to thrive. 'Evil Dead Burn' is fantastic! Director Sébastien Vaniček is an absolute ace behind the lens. He embraces the traditional 'Evil Dead' style and then packs his film to the brim with downright brutal and wildly creative set pieces — and every single one of them is an absolute banger. EVERY SINGLE ONE."
"Evil Dead Burn" hits theaters on July 10, 2026.