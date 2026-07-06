What Minions & Monsters' Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

Over the course of the last 15 years or so, the Minions have been on a truly legendary run at the box office. From the somewhat unassuming hit that was "Despicable Me" in 2010 to "Minions: The Rise of Gru" scoring the biggest Fourth of July opening ever in 2022, Universal and Illumination have accomplished a lot. So, it was assumed that this year's "Minions & Monsters" would also be a big hit over the Fourth of July weekend. But while it did top the charts, it did so in a more muted fashion than we're accustomed to.

"Minions & Monsters" opened to just $36.4 million over the weekend, barely edging out the recent box office champ "Toy Story 5" ($31 million) following its debut at the end of June. Across its full five-day premiere, having first hit theaters last Wednesday, the latest entry in the "Minions" franchise pulled in $61 million. That's a new low bar for the property, but it's also not the end of the world. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

That's because the animated flick, which is directed by franchise shepherd Pierre Coffin, has pulled in $98.4 million overseas already. This property has always had very strong international appeal, and that remains the case even now. The low opening all but ensures that "Minions & Monsters" won't join "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" in the $1 billion club at the box office, but it's still going to be a hit, meaning that this franchise is still viable. But there are some considerations that need to be made.

We've gotten seven "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies over the last 16 years. It's the most prolific animated franchise ever. But everything reaches a saturation point eventually, and we may have finally hit that with the Minions.