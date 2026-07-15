The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan's Massive Epic Is Both Exhausting And Exhilarating

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is so massive, so sprawling, so imposing that it starts to overwhelm you. Nolan doesn't make small movies anymore, and there's something genuinely awe-inspiring about the level of scope he's able to convey with his heavy blockbusters. With "The Odyssey," Nolan has created something so grandiose that there are times where it feels like he's lost control. It left me feeling both very tired and very thrilled.

The filmmaker's previous movie, the Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer," clocked in at a full three hours, but never slowed down — it's one of the fastest three hour movies you'll ever watch. In contrast, "The Odyssey," which has a (slightly) shorter 173 minute runtime, goes through fits and starts. It drags when it shouldn't, and one gets the impression that the writer-director is striving to fit in as much material as he possibly can, pacing be damned.

Despite a certain messiness that seems entirely unlike Nolan's previous oeuvre, "The Odyssey" is spectacle filmmaking that cries out to be watched on massive IMAX screens. Nolan also achieves a level of emotional clarity here that has somewhat eluded his colder works — the film's final moments are so powerfully moving that they almost knocked the wind out of me. It's scenes like these that make "The Odyssey" worthwhile, coupled with the arresting imagery Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema conjure up to create a fantastical world where encounters with monsters and gods are totally normal, everyday occurrences. "The Odyssey" conveys a sense of wonder on a grand scale. It's the type of movie with multiple scenes that will have you asking, "How the hell did they do that?" That's movie magic, folks.