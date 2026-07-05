How Spider-Man Completely Changed Tom Holland's Hollywood Career Plans

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No matter how long Tom Holland remains an actor in Hollywood, he will probably always be remembered for his work as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland made his debut as the webslinger just over 10 years ago when "Captain America: Civil War" changed the MCU forever. From there, he headlined his own series of solo films starting with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." He's now an A-list actor and part of some of the biggest movies of all time. But his career was on a radically different path before he suited up as Spidey.

As revealed in the book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were already deep into development on "Civil War" when the opportunity to bring Spider-Man into the film came about. Sony Pictures cut a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios for Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February 2015. Several months later, Holland was cast.

Prior to that, Holland was known best for his work in "Billy Elliot: The Musical" in London's West End, as well as his work in the 2012 movie "The Impossible." As the book explains, Holland has fully intended to stay in the indie film scene before the opportunity to play the new Spider-Man came up. Recall that "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" had only just killed that iteration of the franchise, and lead Andrew Garfiled was not asked to reprise his role in the MCU. As a result, Holland eagerly seized on the opportunity, saying in the book: