How Spider-Man Completely Changed Tom Holland's Hollywood Career Plans
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No matter how long Tom Holland remains an actor in Hollywood, he will probably always be remembered for his work as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland made his debut as the webslinger just over 10 years ago when "Captain America: Civil War" changed the MCU forever. From there, he headlined his own series of solo films starting with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." He's now an A-list actor and part of some of the biggest movies of all time. But his career was on a radically different path before he suited up as Spidey.
As revealed in the book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were already deep into development on "Civil War" when the opportunity to bring Spider-Man into the film came about. Sony Pictures cut a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios for Spider-Man to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February 2015. Several months later, Holland was cast.
Prior to that, Holland was known best for his work in "Billy Elliot: The Musical" in London's West End, as well as his work in the 2012 movie "The Impossible." As the book explains, Holland has fully intended to stay in the indie film scene before the opportunity to play the new Spider-Man came up. Recall that "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" had only just killed that iteration of the franchise, and lead Andrew Garfiled was not asked to reprise his role in the MCU. As a result, Holland eagerly seized on the opportunity, saying in the book:
"I called up my agents and said, 'Guys, listen. Just get me [an] audition. Just get me in the room with them and let me try my best and do what I do.""
Tom Holland's career is bigger than he ever planned because of Spider-Man
Tom Holland had to weather seven rounds of auditions before he was flown to Atlanta at the end of May in 2015. Once there, he screen tested with Robert Downey Jr., who was reprising his role as Iron Man in "Civil War." That screen test won him the role, and Downey knew that Holland would be the perfect Spider-Man for the MCU.
That's when everything changed. Holland was announced as the new Spider-Man in late June 2015, with Jon Watts being set to direct what we would come to know as "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Not only was "Civil War" one of the biggest events in the MCU's history, but Holland already had a solo movie lined up. Gone were the days of him working somewhat anonymously in indies. His career as a bonafide film star began in the summer of 2016, and, on the whole, he hasn't looked back.
Both movies were huge successes. In 2018, he also starred in "Avengers: Infinity War," following that up with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. That same year, "Far From Home" became the first "Spider-Man" movie to break $1 billion at the box office. Before long, Holland would find an even bigger success with the highly profitable "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which brought in more than $1.9 billion at the box office.
Holland has certainly tried to branch out from the MCU during this time. He starred in "Cherry," which was also directed by the Russo brothers, as well as the star-studded Southern gothic drama "The Devil All the Time." Still, his work as Spider-Man has, for better or worse, cast a shadow over everything he's done since putting on the suit.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters on July 31, 2026.