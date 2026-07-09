Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Will Have A Bigger Box Office Opening Than Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is truly in a class of his own. Nolan's name alone does more to move the needle than almost any piece of IP could. He's one of the highest-grossing directors ever at the box office, and he's once again going to prove his worth with his big-budget adaptation of "The Odyssey." It's a massive epic that, in the hands of any other filmmaker, would be a ridiculous gamble. In Nolan's hands? It's poised to deliver one of the biggest opening weekends of 2026.

Continuing the relationship that began with "Oppenheimer" in 2023, Nolan is once again teaming up with Universal Pictures for the release. Based on the early numbers, it looks like it will remain a fruitful partnership. "The Odyssey" is projected to open between $98 and $132 million when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Earlier estimates were slightly more conservative, ranging from $80 to $100 million (per Deadline). The needle is pointing up as the release date creeps up.

A retelling of Homer's epic, the movie centers on Odysseus (Matt Damon), who faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The absolutely stacked cast also includes Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Zendaya ("Dune"), Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada 2"), and Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), among many others.

For context, "Oppenheimer" had an explosive $82.4 million opening weekend in 2023, opening directly against "Barbie" as part of the Barbenheimer double bill. It was an eye-popping success story at the time and remains so now. The first reactions to "The Odyssey" have been overwhelmingly positive, and it is poised to open substantially higher than Nolan's Oscar-winning biopic.