Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Is No Longer The Biggest Biopic Ever At The Box Office

There's a new king of biopics at the global box office. Somewhat fittingly, it's the King of Pop. "Michael," Antoine Fuqua's biopic about pop icon Michael Jackson, has officially passed Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" at the box office.

While much of the focus over the weekend was dedicated to "Supergirl" flopping in its debut at the box office, "Michael" very quietly slid into the record books in its 10th weekend in theaters. It added just $905,000 domestically but, rather crucially, $8.2 million internationally. That brings its running total to $370.2 million domestically to go with a whopping $607.2 million overseas for a grand total of $977.4 million worldwide.

"Oppenheimer" became the highest-grossing biopic of all-time in 2023, taking in $975.8 million worldwide. Nolan's take on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role, had a similar split at the box office, bringing in $330 million domestically and $645.7 million internationally during its impressive run. It was just one half of the bombshell box office success that was Barbenheimer, with both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" ruling the summer of 2023 after opening on the same weekend.

But for as much as Nolan is arguably the champion of modern blockbuster cinema, Michael Jackson was a global superstar unrivaled in his popularity. With his real-life nephew Jafaar Jackson portraying him in "Michael," the result was a crowd-pleaser that is now threatening to become just the second Hollywood release of 2026 to pass the $1 billion mark globally. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" was Hollywood's first $1 billion hit of the year, but Mario and Luigi may soon have some company.