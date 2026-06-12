Michael Just Beat A Major Box Office Record Held By An Oscar-Winning Blockbuster

It's official: The King of Pop has taken the crown at the box office, at least so far as musical movie biopics are concerned. "Michael," the Antoine Fuqua-directed film centered on the late Michael Jackson, has officially overtaken "Bohemian Rhapsody" (which focuses on Freddie Mercury and the band Queen) to become the highest-grossing musical biopic ever.

As was first reported by Deadline, "Michael" has made $911.9 million in theaters worldwide as it heads into its eighth weekend. The next few days will be dominated by "Disclosure Day," which could be Steven Spielberg's biggest box office hit in a decade. However, it's the music of Michael Jackson that has etched its way into the record books in an all new way. The movie's total just barely puts it past "Bohemian Rhapsody," which made $911 million worldwide, including its 2020 and 2026 re-releases.

"Michael" ruled the box office on its opening weekend with more than $218 million globally, including a whopping $97 million domestic debut. The biopic has proved to have legs, despite stiff competition from the likes of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," "The Devil Wears Prada 2," "Obsession," "Backrooms," and "Scary Movie." The summer movie season has gotten off to a hot start, but, even so, this film has chugged right along both in North America and overseas.

That success comes despite a lack of love from critics. The movie boasts a lousy 38% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with /Film's Witney Seibold calling "Michael" an "overly-sanitized biopic of the King of Pop" in his review. However, audiences have roundly disagreed. The film's audience score sits at 97%. It's a crowd-pleaser.