What Does Michael's Box Office Mean For A Possible Sequel?

Lionsgate is on track to have one of the biggest hits of the year with "Michael." Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the Michael Jackson biopic opened this past weekend and came in well above even the most optimistic expectations. As a result, we may well be looking at a franchise rather than a one-off cinematic look at the King of Pop.

"Michael" ruled the box office on its opening weekend, taking in a staggering $218 million worldwide. That number includes $97.2 million domestically and $121.6 million internationally. In just a matter of days, it will pass "Wuthering Heights" ($241 million) to become the fifth-biggest movie of 2026 overall. By the end of this upcoming weekend? We're likely looking at the fourth-biggest movie of the year behind "Project Hail Mary" ($613 million and counting).

Even though the movie carries a very hefty budget in the $200 million range, it's going to pay off for all involved. Pre-release preview numbers suggested the "Michael" biopic would earn $90 million domestically on the very high end. It did much more than that, and now, even if it has lousy legs (which it probably won't), it's going to sail to $500 million worldwide. It's probably going to make a lot more than that, given the audience's reception.

The film was written by John Logan and tells the story of Michael Jackson's life from his early days as the lead of the Jackson Five to his rise as a solo artist, culminating in his becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. Jafaar Jackson, Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, plays the late pop star.

There was some talk of a possible sequel before the release. Now? That talk is undoubtedly going to heat up. Lionsgate will almost certainly try to make it happen.