Why James Bond Is Never Young, According To 007's Casting Director

When Sean Connery first played James Bond in 1962's "Dr. No," he was 32 years old. Bond was already an adult and an established spy with a well-honed skill set and relationships within MI6. In 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," 007 actor George Lazenby was 30. Roger Moore, older than Connery, was already 46 in "Live and Let Die," while Timothy Dalton was 41 in "The Living Daylights." Similarly, Pierce Brosnan was 42 when he debuted as Bond in "GoldenEye," whereas Daniel Craig was 38 when he played a "younger" Bond in "Casino Royale."

Lazenby and Connery, really, are the outliers in the Bond canon in that they were both so young when they started. As of this writing, the net has been cast to find Craig's replacement in the next Bond reboot. Amazon has purchased the film rights to the Bond character, and it's preparing to make a new movie as soon as time allows. Dozens of potential actors have been floated by fans to play the next Bond, ranging from Idris Elba to Tom Holland. Elba, if cast, would be the oldest actor to debut as James Bond (at least in the Eon Pictures canon). Holland, who's currently only 29, would be the youngest.

It's possible, however, that Bond will never be played by someone who's 32 or younger ever again. Debbie McWilliams, a former casting director for the Bond movies, spoke with the Radio Times about the gentleness of her profession, including why finding the right Bond is such a careful task. She noted, quite significantly, that Bond will almost certainly never be played by a young actor. It is not, she remarked, a role for a 22-year-old. Younger actors lack, in her words, the "gravitas" to do Bond justice.