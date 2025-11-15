GoldenEye Remains The Most Important Box Office Hit In James Bond History

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I think you're a sexist, misogynist dinosaur, a relic of the Cold War." Those are the words of Judi Dench as M in 1995's "GoldenEye." She was speaking directly to Pierce Brosnan's James Bond, but in many ways, it was addressing concerns that the public and media had pointed out. Before this movie's arrival, the world at large was questioning whether or not the "James Bond" franchise was still relevant.

1962's "Dr. No" kicked off the franchise with a bang, with Sean Connery birthing a cinematic icon based on the character created by author Ian Fleming. But by 1995, Bond had been on 17 official adventures on the big screen (18 if you count the unofficial "Never Say Never Again"), and the series appeared to be suffering from the law of diminishing returns. Heading into this uncertain new era, 007 had something to prove.

Thanks in no small part to landing the right actor at the right time and marrying him with the perfect director to help bring Bond into the '90s, this reboot proved to be precisely what the franchise needed at a time when it needed it most. Years later, it remains the most important hit in the character's long and storied on-screen history.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "GoldenEye" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, why it was fighting an uphill battle, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?