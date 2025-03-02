Pierce Brosnan Had To Follow A Strange Rule Because Of His James Bond Movies

Pierce Brosnan is a preposterously handsome man, and like most preposterously handsome men, he looks positively spectacular in just about any piece of clothing you can throw on him. A tuxedo is like a second layer of skin for Brosnan. He can rock a suede blazer with more verve than any other man on the planet. He could probably set hearts a-flutter in a clown suit.

Brosnan has been a men's fashion plate since "Remington Steele" turned him into a global superstar 43 years ago. He was the first choice to succeed Roger Moore as James Bond after "A View to a Kill," and only lost out on the role because NBC exercised its option on a fifth season of "Remington Steele" that no one wanted. Obviously, he eventually landed the role he was seemingly born to play, but while Brosnan was only ever perfect as Bond, the films around him tended to let him down. By the time he got to the atrocious "Die Another Day," the franchise's producers decided that the only way forward was to recast and (softly) reboot.

Was seven years of James Bond worth it for Pierce Brosnan? Financially, almost certainly. But having to drop everything to make a 007 flick every other year likely deprived him of other opportunities. This obligation, which came with multiple contractual stipulations, also impacted his portrayal of a character in a non-Bond movie. How so?