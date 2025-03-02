Pierce Brosnan Had To Follow A Strange Rule Because Of His James Bond Movies
Pierce Brosnan is a preposterously handsome man, and like most preposterously handsome men, he looks positively spectacular in just about any piece of clothing you can throw on him. A tuxedo is like a second layer of skin for Brosnan. He can rock a suede blazer with more verve than any other man on the planet. He could probably set hearts a-flutter in a clown suit.
Brosnan has been a men's fashion plate since "Remington Steele" turned him into a global superstar 43 years ago. He was the first choice to succeed Roger Moore as James Bond after "A View to a Kill," and only lost out on the role because NBC exercised its option on a fifth season of "Remington Steele" that no one wanted. Obviously, he eventually landed the role he was seemingly born to play, but while Brosnan was only ever perfect as Bond, the films around him tended to let him down. By the time he got to the atrocious "Die Another Day," the franchise's producers decided that the only way forward was to recast and (softly) reboot.
Was seven years of James Bond worth it for Pierce Brosnan? Financially, almost certainly. But having to drop everything to make a 007 flick every other year likely deprived him of other opportunities. This obligation, which came with multiple contractual stipulations, also impacted his portrayal of a character in a non-Bond movie. How so?
Pierce Brosnan couldn't wear a tuxedo in non-James Bond movies
Brosnan's Bond movies might've ranged from very good ("GoldenEye") to downright embarrassing (look, I'll never miss a chance to take a crack at "Die Another Day"), but the other films he made during this period were occasionally excellent. He was superb in John Boorman's "The Tailor of Panama" and a total hoot in Tim Burton's "Mars Attacks!" But the best non-Bond movie Brosnan made between 1995 and 2002 has to be John McTiernan's elegant remake of "The Thomas Crown Affair."
As the titular playboy thief, Brosnan has never been more charming. He also generates crackling sexual chemistry with the great Rene Russo, who honestly should've received an Oscar nomination for her scintillating work in the film. One of the most memorable scenes between the two arrives at a black-and-white ball where their characters are both flagrantly violating the host's fashion code (while dancing quite provocatively). While this is completely in character for Brosnan's Crown, there was an additional reason why he couldn't wear a tuxedo like the rest of the men at the shindig: His Bond contract forbade it.
According to McTiernan's director's commentary for the DVD, Eon Productions would not allow Brosnan to don a tux in any other film while he was still under contract as 007. This is why he's clad in that midnight blue dinner suit complemented by a partially unbuttoned dress shirt and an undone bowtie. It's strikingly disheveled attire that would look ludicrous on everyone else save for maybe George Clooney and Billy Dee Williams, but Brosnan makes it sing. Just don't get any ideas yourself: If you turn up at a black-tie event looking like this, you'll find yourself out on your ear.