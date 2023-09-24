The James Bond Legal Battle That Delayed GoldenEye For Nearly Half A Decade

In many ways, Timothy Dalton's James Bond was before his time. Following the more tongue-in-cheek approach taken by Roger Moore, Dalton debuted as Bond in 1987's "The Living Daylights" as a more hard-edged 007 that wasn't a far cry from what Daniel Craig would bring to the role some 16 years later. Dalton would continue that more character-focused portrayal with 1989's "Licence to Kill," but at the time, not all critics were convinced.

Among all the James Bond movies, Dalton's two outings are by no means viewed as blunders. But they aren't necessarily seen as all-time classics, either. Dalton never really got the scripts he deserved, and it seems longtime Bond producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli may have seen it similarly. After "Licence to Kill," Broccoli decided to part ways with Richard Maibaum, though the writer claims he left "by mutual consent." Maibaum had co-written the movie that kicked off the Bond franchise, 1962's "Dr. No," and had been part of the 007 family ever since, penning various scripts in the series right up until "Licence to Kill." But after Dalton's sophomore outing, Maibaum was out, and Broccoli had big plans for Bond's future.

Unfortunately, legal issues held everything up and drastically changed the producer's plans. The movie that followed "Licence" was, of course, 1995's "GoldenEye," and not only was Dalton nowhere to be seen, but there had been a full six years between it and the previous Bond entry. So what on earth happened?