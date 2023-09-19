Thunderball Was A Legal Landmine For James Bond Author Ian Fleming

When it comes to the Sean Connery James Bond movies, the highest praise is usually reserved for "Goldfinger" or "Dr. No." The latter was, of course, Bond's on-screen debut, while the former introduced so many of the trademarks we've come to expect from the franchise, it's arguably even more of a Bond blueprint than "Dr. No."

But while it might not be considered the greatest James Bond film, Connery's fourth outing in the tux, "Thunderball," is a significant entry in the saga. The fourth Bond movie made $141 million, making it the most successful Bond at the time — a title it retained (adjusting for inflation) until 2012's "Skyfall." "Thunderball" was also the last time director Terrence Young would oversee a 007 movie, having helped define the character's fashion sense, humor, and bon vivant persona with "Dr. No." But the fourth Bond outing is also significant for the behind-the-scenes controversy that accompanied it.

We all know that 1962's "Dr. No" was the film that kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise, followed by "From Russia With Love" in '63, and "Goldfinger" in '64. Then, the following year, came the fourth movie: "Thunderball." Ostensibly based on Fleming's 1961 novel of the same name, the movie actually had its roots in a screenplay the author had helped craft along with his collaborators, Kevin McClory and Jack Whittingham. This script was originally intended to be the first James Bond movie, with a story designed specifically for the screen rather than being based on any of Fleming's previous novels. Unfortunately, despite spawning a book and ultimately being made into a film (twice), this script became a legal landmine for the author and the company behind the Bond movies, Eon Productions.