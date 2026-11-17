James Bond: How Old Every 007 Actor Was In Their First And Last Movies
Following a lengthy casting process that, at times, felt like it might never come to an end, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond. The director of the upcoming 26th Bond installment, Denis Villeneuve, and the new custodian of the 007 franchise, Amazon MGM, have opted for one of the most consistently interesting actors working today, and it will be fascinating to see what the "Primetime" star does as England's greatest spy.
Pattinson's casting as Bond breaks a 60-year tradition of relative unknowns taking on the role. The British actor is one of the biggest stars in the world — which, again, means Amazon MGM shouldn't have to worry too much about box office profits. But he's also one of the most exciting actors of his generation and has been delivering fascinating performances ever since he joined the Safdie Brothers for 2017's "Good Time."
As such, Pattinson's age is surely of little consequence. We know the man can deliver, and everyone should be looking forward to seeing what choices he makes in a role he's described as a "dream come true." But with Amazon MGM likely eyeing a 2028 release date for Pattinson's 007 debut, we've got plenty of time to kill. So, why not take a look at how he measures up to the other Bond actors in terms of age? Here are all the James Bond actors' ages in their first and last 007 movies.
Sean Connery
In 1962, "Dr. No kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise," introducing audiences to a rugged young Scotsman by the name of Sean Connery. The actor was born on August 25, 1930, which means he was 31 when filming on "Dr. No" got underway in January 1962. By the time the movie hit theaters in October of that year, he was 32.
Director Terrence Young's urbane manner helped mold Connery's rough-around-the edges Bond into the legendary cinematic figure we remember today. By the time he made his last appearance in the tux for 1971's "Diamonds are Forever," however, he needed no help whatsoever. Filming began in April 1971 when Connery was 40. The film debuted in December of that year, by which point the actor — who passed away in 2020 — was 41, the same age Robert Pattinson will likely be by the time his Bond movie starts shooting. A 52-year-old Connery returned for an unofficial Bond entry in 1983's "Never Say Never Again."
George Lazenby
George Lazenby is the only James Bond actor to only appear in the role once. Thankfully, his sole outing as 007 was one of the best Bond movies ever made. 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was a brilliant installment in the franchise and is Christopher Nolan's favorite Bond film. Considering Lazenby was following in Sean Connery's footsteps, that's a pretty impressive accomplishment.
Born on September 5, 1939, the Australian model-turned-actor was 29 when filming on "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" began in October 1968. By the time the film debuted in December 1969, Lazenby had turned 30. That was it for the Aussie star, who's still going strong today at the age of 87. "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was his first and only Bond outing, and Lazenby remains the youngest ever actor to play the role.
Roger Moore
After Sean Connery's brief return as James Bond in "Diamonds Are Forever" Roger Moore donned the tux for 1973's "Live and Let Die." The British actor was born on October 14, 1927. Almost exactly 45 years later, his first Bond outing began shooting on October 13, 1972, making him 44 when production started and 45 by the time the movie debuted in June 1973.
That made him older than both Connery and George Lazenby, regardless of whether we're talking their first or last 007 movie. Today, he's still the oldest actor ever cast as James Bond.
Moore retired from the Bond saga with his seventh appearance in the role. He was 57 when "A View to a Kill" bowed in May 1985, and all too aware of his age. The actor told Entertainment Weekly: "I became very conscious that I was getting long in the tooth to play the great lover." More than 40 years later, Moore remains the oldest actor to ever portray Bond.
Timothy Dalton
Next to George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton is surely the most underrated of all the James Bond actors. He brought a darkness to the character long before Daniel Craig's tortured spy debuted, and his interpretation of Bond remains one of the most interesting in the series' history.
The actor was born in Wales on March 21, 1946, making him 40 years old when filming got underway on 1987's "The Living Daylights." When the film opened in July 1987 in the United States, Dalton was 41. He only portrayed Bond in one other film, 1989's "Licence to Kill," and was 42 when filming commenced in July 1988. The movie hit theaters in July 1989, by which time he was 43. Dalton almost played Bond again in 1995's "GoldenEye," but the film took some time to come together and when it did, former Bond custodians EON Productions had found someone new.
Pierce Brosnan
After Timothy Dalton's brief James Bond tenure came to an end, EON tapped a dashing young Irishman by the name of Pierce Brosnan to be his successor. 1995's "GoldenEye" is a pretty silly movie viewed in retrospect, but it will remain forever legendary for capturing the imagination of a whole new generation of Bond fans, who quickly became further enraptured by the video game tie-in.
Brosnan was born May 16, 1953, making him 41 when "GoldenEye" filming began in January 1995. The film bowed in theaters in November of that year, by which time he had turned 42 — just a year younger than Dalton in his final Bond performance.
Seven years later, Brosnan made his fourth and final appearance as 007 in "Die Another Day," which makes "GoldenEye" look like a work of pure artistic genius in comparison. Brosnan's now infamous final turn as 007 (it's the worst Bond film according to IMDb) started shooting in January 2002, at which point the actor was 48. When it hit theaters in November of that year he'd turned 49 and was well and truly done with the Bond franchise.
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig will always be in contention for the title of best James Bond simply because he starred in the best James Bond movie ever made: 2006's "Casino Royale." Craig was born on March 2, 1968, and was 37 when filming began in January of 2006. That makes him the third youngest Bond to be cast in the role. He was 38 when "Casino Royale" arrived in theaters in November 2006.
Sadly, Craig's Bond tenure was characterized by diminishing returns and things went badly awry with 2021's "No Time to Die." Craig had clearly had enough by that point, too. The actor was 51 when filming started in April 2019, and 53 when the film was released in October 2021. It marked his fifth and final time playing Bond, and saw him become the second-oldest actor to ever portray the character after Roger Moore.
Robert Pattinson
So, we come to the man himself. Robert Pattinson is now officially set to debut as James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film. Just what the director has planned remains a mystery at this point, but casting Pattinson is a great start.
The actor beat out other finalists including Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult, to take the coveted role as England's greatest spy. Interestingly enough, he was the oldest of the bunch. The British actor was born on May 13 1986, making him 40 years old at the time he was cast as 007. The movie will likely start shooting in early 2027, so he will either be 40 or 41 at the time of filming. That puts Pattinson in the middle of the pack in terms of every Bond actor's age at the time of their casting.
Bond fans have reacted to Pattinson's casting with a mix of excitement and trepidation at what many see as a fairly safe choice. Those who've been following his career, however, should have no doubt he'll deliver in his Bond debut.