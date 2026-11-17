Following a lengthy casting process that, at times, felt like it might never come to an end, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond. The director of the upcoming 26th Bond installment, Denis Villeneuve, and the new custodian of the 007 franchise, Amazon MGM, have opted for one of the most consistently interesting actors working today, and it will be fascinating to see what the "Primetime" star does as England's greatest spy.

Pattinson's casting as Bond breaks a 60-year tradition of relative unknowns taking on the role. The British actor is one of the biggest stars in the world — which, again, means Amazon MGM shouldn't have to worry too much about box office profits. But he's also one of the most exciting actors of his generation and has been delivering fascinating performances ever since he joined the Safdie Brothers for 2017's "Good Time."

As such, Pattinson's age is surely of little consequence. We know the man can deliver, and everyone should be looking forward to seeing what choices he makes in a role he's described as a "dream come true." But with Amazon MGM likely eyeing a 2028 release date for Pattinson's 007 debut, we've got plenty of time to kill. So, why not take a look at how he measures up to the other Bond actors in terms of age? Here are all the James Bond actors' ages in their first and last 007 movies.