Clayface Ending Explained: Will Matt Hagen Return?

Spoilers follow.

One of the tenets of the body horror subgenre is taking a basic core fear of the unknown and applying it to the human body. From "Shivers" to "The Thing" to "The Substance," body horror is all about the painful, upsetting, and potentially deadly lack of knowledge about our bodies and ourselves. Though some body horror films are more focused on the various ways in which mutilation, mutation, or other grievous physical harm can occur, many of them also carry a subtext about the darkness that lies within both literally and figuratively.

Beginning with classic monster movies like "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" and "The Wolf Man," the elements of what we consider to be key to the body horror subgenre were built in large part thanks to the Atomic Age era of mad science tales, sci-fi/horror hybrids which owe their own debt to Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein." Stories in which an experiment intended to expand humanity's reach ends up having disastrous results.

"Clayface" is a film which deliberately evokes these classic tropes, wrapped in a modern-day body horror package. It's the first film from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios that can't be called a superhero movie in any way, and yet it's set in the Gotham City of DC Comics, with characters adapted from the pages of "Batman." For all intents and purposes, "Clayface" is a character-based, body horror romantic tragedy, whose titular character is presented as a dark anti-hero along the lines of "The Fly" and "Darkman." As such, it's wholly unconcerned with setting up future appearances of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) in the DC universe. Which begs the question: will this Matt Hagen return in a future DC project, and if so, how?