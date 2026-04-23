James Gunn Confirms When Clayface Takes Place On The DCU Timeline

The new DC Universe is no longer a thing that is coming — it's here. There was an odd transitional period while some of the former DCEU movies such as "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" were still coming our way, but James Gunn and Peter Safran are now full steam ahead with DC Studios' plan. "Superman" meaningfully kicked things off last year, and 2026 brings with it "Supergirl," and perhaps more importantly, "Clayface."

Warner Bros. recently released the first teaser trailer for "Clayface," which promises a horror movie set in Batman's world. We likely won't see Batman in the movie, but it's quite unlike anything we've seen in the DCU thus far. That raises the question of when this film takes place on the DCU timeline. Gunn and Safran have confirmed that this is indeed part of the main DCU and not an Elseworlds tale or anything like that.

A fan inquired about this very thing on Threads, asking if "Clayface" takes place before or after "Superman." Gunn responded saying, "Before. It's the first DCU film out of chronological order." Gunn had previously explained the new DC Universe timeline, explaining that aside from flashbacks, pretty much all projects coming from here on out were going to be in chronological order. But this movie wasn't part of the original plan, and was made based on the strength of a pitch from horror master Mike Flanagan. Hence, why it falls elsewhere on the timeline.

Directed by James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"), the movie stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagan, an actor who becomes the shape-shifting Batman villain. Now the question becomes, just how far back on the DCU timeline does this film take place?