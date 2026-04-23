James Gunn Confirms When Clayface Takes Place On The DCU Timeline
The new DC Universe is no longer a thing that is coming — it's here. There was an odd transitional period while some of the former DCEU movies such as "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" were still coming our way, but James Gunn and Peter Safran are now full steam ahead with DC Studios' plan. "Superman" meaningfully kicked things off last year, and 2026 brings with it "Supergirl," and perhaps more importantly, "Clayface."
Warner Bros. recently released the first teaser trailer for "Clayface," which promises a horror movie set in Batman's world. We likely won't see Batman in the movie, but it's quite unlike anything we've seen in the DCU thus far. That raises the question of when this film takes place on the DCU timeline. Gunn and Safran have confirmed that this is indeed part of the main DCU and not an Elseworlds tale or anything like that.
A fan inquired about this very thing on Threads, asking if "Clayface" takes place before or after "Superman." Gunn responded saying, "Before. It's the first DCU film out of chronological order." Gunn had previously explained the new DC Universe timeline, explaining that aside from flashbacks, pretty much all projects coming from here on out were going to be in chronological order. But this movie wasn't part of the original plan, and was made based on the strength of a pitch from horror master Mike Flanagan. Hence, why it falls elsewhere on the timeline.
Directed by James Watkins ("Speak No Evil"), the movie stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagan, an actor who becomes the shape-shifting Batman villain. Now the question becomes, just how far back on the DCU timeline does this film take place?
Clayface takes place relatively early on in the new DC Universe
James Gunn's answer provides some insight, but opens up a host of other questions. One thing we know for sure is that "Clayface" offers our first look at Batman's Gotham City in the DC Universe. The new Batman has yet to be cast and the actor is expected to debut in "The Brave and the Bold," which remains in development. But does Matt Hagen's transformation happen before Batman arrives in Gotham City? Is it earlier on in Batman's career? Is this before Superman reveals himself to the world?
The vast majority of the "Clayface" trailer isn't distinctive enough to place it anywhere in time. We don't see smartphones or any other tech that could clue us in as to when this takes place. It could be decades in the past. It could be just a few years ago. Right now, it's hard to say.
Another thing worth pointing out is that Alan Tudyk was part of the cast of the DC Universe series "Creature Commandos." He primarily voiced Doctor Phosphorus, but also provided the voice for none other than Clayface. The villain was beaten badly, but not definitively killed in the show. Is this the same version of the character that Tom Rhys Harries is playing? Or one of the other characters from the pages of DC Comics who has taken up the mantle before?
For now, there's a lot to consider, and the movie's placement on the timeline only adds fuel to the fire's worth of burning questions DC fans have. Expect many of these questions to be answered when "Clayface" hits theaters on October 23, 2026.