Lanterns' Showrunner Has One Condition To Make Season 2

While the viewership numbers will end up being the deciding vote, perhaps there are even more reasons why "Lanterns" is in prime position to receive a green light for Season 2. Much of that has to do with the talent in charge, as the HBO series comes from comics veteran Tom King (who first came up with the "True Detective"-style pitch for the series), "Lost" and "The Leftovers" mastermind Damon Lindelof, and the aforementioned Chris Mundy ("Ozark"). The crackling chemistry between Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan can't be overstated, either. But, most encouragingly, it would appear that "Lanterns" Season 1 had the freedom to go in any direction its writers chose.

That's essentially what Mundy told THR when asked to describe his dynamic with James Gunn. "At the very beginning, James was off doing 'Superman.' He was in the thick of it, and he was in the trenches," he explained. "So, while he would come in for high-level stuff, there was a fair amount of trust that he was gracious enough to give us as he was making his gigantic movie."

Being busy with much bigger fish in "Superman" certainly must've helped "Lanterns" slip under the radar a bit. But, apparently, Gunn went out of his way not to impose anything on the "Lanterns" team to set up John Stewart's forthcoming appearance in "Man of Tomorrow." According to Mundy:

"We knew we were putting John on his feet, but there wasn't an actual story point that we had to land him on. In one way, it makes it scarier because it could be anything, but at the same time, we weren't shoehorned into anything at all."

New episodes of "Lanterns" premiere on HBO Max every Sunday.